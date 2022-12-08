 Skip to content
(The Hollywood Reporter)   Caption these filmmakers recording a 'difficult' celebrity   (hollywoodreporter.com) divider line
    More: Caption, Contests  
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Original:
hollywoodreporter.com
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
-Is it supposed to be moving?

-Why do I hear it breathing?
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"I SHOULD EAT THESE PINK MONKEYS THEN BUY A BOAT!"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Congratulations! We think you will be the perfect leading mane in our next movie!"
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sir..... I'm not really sure it understands "UNGAWA"! ....AND Google says that means "let's eat"!!!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I'm ready for my closeup."
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Oh, fine.  Roar.  Growl.  I just feel like I'm being typecast, y'know?"
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headgear that looks like a hamburger bun turned out to be a very poor choice for the late Francheezi brothers.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lion: Which way to Wardrobe?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Testing. Testing. One two. Gonna kill and eat these guys. Can't wait. Testing."
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I did it MYYYYYYYYYY WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY!
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"If I told you this'd be easy, I'd be Lion."
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Jesus Christ it's a lion get in the car!"
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm ready for my close up Mr. Demille


Ask your grandparents.
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Everything the light touches is our movie kingdom."

"What about that shadowy place over there?"

"That is the Weinstein Company.  You must never go there."
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk I'm a woman's man, no time to talk..."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"What's my motivation?"
 
Mukster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Give me a BIG roar! There is a good buy.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Simon says, McClane and ze Samaritan will go to ze subway station at 72nd and Broadway. I will call you in 15 minutes on the payphone outside ze station. No Police. Failure to answer will constitute noncompliance. Do you understand me, John?"
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Mr. DeMille, I'm Ready for My Close-Up".
 
