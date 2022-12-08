 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Doctor who asked 17-year-old patient if he could be her sugar daddy discovers he wasn't really communicating with his underage patient   (al.com) divider line
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I really don't approve or see the need for this to be approved.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The stuff of nightmares. No need to green this its only harmful imho
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can't believe Doctor Who would do such a thing.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The doctor insisted that even though people assume that age is a strict progression of cause to affect, that actually, from a nonlinear, nonsubjective point of view it is more like a big ball of wibbily wobbly timey wimey...stuff

/Criminal justice system, do your thing
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
 59 years old.

Try to accept your descent into your declining years gracefully. We'd all like to be surrounded by 17 year old hotties, but that's not nature's way.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

tonguedepressor: The stuff of nightmares. No need to green this its only harmful imho


Harmful to who?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
F*cking creep.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He looks like a creep too. I wonder if he could practise medicine while in jail.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There is a special place in hell for people who are in the healing professions and use their positions of trust and authority to groom and molest children and vulnerable adults.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Holy crap I wouldn't let this guy near a dog, much less children.  Hopefully the investigation doesn't reveal 30 corpses in his basement partially eaten.  Yikes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MrBallou: 59 years old.

Try to accept your descent into your declining years gracefully. We'd all like to be surrounded by 17 year old hotties, but that's not nature's way.


Then what are titty bars for?
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sithon: He looks like a creep too. I wonder if he could practise medicine while in jail.


Doubtful, his license was suspended.

Plus you don't want to set precedent like that, doctors are expensive and the prison systems would undoubtedly love to save $250,000+ per year per staffer that way. Incarcerating doctors in order to compel them to provide services would be the inevitable result.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: tonguedepressor: The stuff of nightmares. No need to green this its only harmful imho

Harmful to who?


Duh, to people whose job it is to pretend to be teenagers and communicate with men who want to sleep with them.  If enough of these stories get out, surely middle aged men will get the hint that there are no teenagers on the internet who think they are interesting, funny, or kind-of-cute.

Won't somebody think of the people pretending to be children?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So the cops were GASLIGHTING him?
 
palelizard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TWX: sithon: He looks like a creep too. I wonder if he could practise medicine while in jail.

Doubtful, his license was suspended.

Plus you don't want to set precedent like that, doctors are expensive and the prison systems would undoubtedly love to save $250,000+ per year per staffer that way. Incarcerating doctors in order to compel them to provide services would be the inevitable result.


There's also no telling if he's a particularly good doctor.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As a getting old professor, I work with this demographic all the time (17 rarely or 18-24). I also sometimes if I'm lucky sleep with women maybe 25-28, but, dude, never your students and never your patients. That's a hard rule. Like worldwide.

Try your luck at a bar or on Tinder/Bumble/whatever. Also after seeing his photo... yeah that wouldn't work.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These storylines are getting weird. Bring back the daleks!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: As a getting old professor, I work with this demographic all the time (17 rarely or 18-24). I also sometimes if I'm lucky sleep with women maybe 25-28, but, dude, never your students and never your patients. That's a hard rule. Like worldwide.

Try your luck at a bar or on Tinder/Bumble/whatever. Also after seeing his photo... yeah that wouldn't work.


Crap, even when I was a twenty-something university administrator and the students were typically all of legal age, i knew it wasn't appropriate.
 
