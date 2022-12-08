 Skip to content
You submitted this with a funnier headline, but it needed a comma
8
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"had taken some inspiration"

Some.

Disagree with the court's decision.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobbifleckman: "had taken some inspiration"

Some.

Disagree with the court's decision.


Absolutely. It's clear that the artist copied the photograph - I mean, hair placement alone screams "I TRACED THIS!"
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I put my thing down, flip it and reverse it.

My own words, not Missy Elliot.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: bobbifleckman: "had taken some inspiration"

Some.

Disagree with the court's decision.

Absolutely. It's clear that the artist copied the photograph - I mean, hair placement alone screams "I TRACED THIS!"


the clothing is even more blatant copy
 
phishrace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The one on the right has sharp knees. Not even close.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
also good work from the mods here this is from 27 weeks ago
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Summary: the artist is a thief.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cousin-merle: also good work from the mods here this is from 27 weeks ago


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
