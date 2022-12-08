 Skip to content
(News Center Maine)   What's up with this pole at Walmart? it's leaning forward, and I just don't know how we're supposed to cope with that. How are we supposed to go on with our meaningless lives?
    Auburn Walmart, Maine  
Lochsteppe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Looks like it's leaning left to me. This is obviously the work of Antipole.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
/It's a story about a bent pole at Walmart.
//It's a greenlit story on Fark about a story about a bent pole at Walmart
///I'm commenting about a greenlit story on Fark about a bent pole at Walmart.

I'm going back to bed.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is what is newsworthy in Maine. And that is why I love living here.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The problem isn't with the pole.

The problem is that there are way too many crappy drivers who keep hitting it with their automobiles.
 
1funguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
First they came for the bent pole,
but I said nothing,
Because I was bent Irish
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't think I'd be comfortable leaving my car parked in that parking lot.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Apparently it does not have a very high strength to weight ratio
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

but aren't people just so funny? They made a Facebook group about it, those kooks!

/I'm joining you back in bed.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
These people are confused why someone is so bad at driving, that they would hit an obvious obstruction? I should send them a link to the 11'8"+ Bridge videos.
 
starsrift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I see Auburn is a really happening place. Lots to do.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They have pills to fix that now.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Answer: people are bad at going more than about 8 miles an hour.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
AUBURN, Maine

Clearly, there are dark supernatural forces at work and this will not end well.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I see your "people" of Walmart pole video, and raise you a Milwaukee Roundabout. The confused ones who just floor it and hope for the best are my spirit animals. 

A fender bender turns into a multivehicle wreck real fast! - Crash #080
Youtube uwy54SrRa0Y
 
Monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey! I know that pole!
No seriously. My in laws live in Lewiston and when we go there we stay at the Marriott that basically shares a parking lot with that Wal-Mart. Last time I was there I actually saw some dudes repainting that pole.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Whenever there's a post, I get notified immediately," Emily Dennis said.

Unintentional statement is unintentional.

Oh, and that's an ad.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No mystery.

Too many people driving pickup trucks that are more truck than they can handle.
consumerreports.orgView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: This is what is newsworthy in Maine. And that is why I love living here.


Ayuh.
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've got a lot of problems with you people!

/it's a festivus miracle!
 
