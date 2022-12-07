 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   NJ hospital fined $63K for 1) poor infection control 2) failure to secure potent narcotics 3) firearms cache in marketing director's office including illegal high capacity magazines   (arstechnica.com) divider line
22
    More: Murica, Rifle, Firearm, New Jersey health department, Police, Nuclear weapon, Machine gun, Newark Liberty International Airport, state hospital  
482 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Sounds about right for NJ.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I always guessed most marketing in Jersey involved an assault rifles and high capacity magazines.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Alonalayoff is now Onalayoff.

That would all be perfectly legal in Florida.  That is why we have a tag.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Alonalayoff is now Onalayoff.

That would all be perfectly legal in Florida.  That is why we have a tag.


I spent time in Texas when it was legal to drive with a gun in the rack with a beer in the hand and looking back taking the beer out first may not have been the best choice.

Guessing Texas is still biggest market for 12oz paper bags in the US
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm having a hard time deciding what's worse for society to have in its hospitals: guns or marketing directors.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were they magazines or clips?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: I always guessed most marketing in Jersey involved an assault rifles and high capacity magazines.


Gunshot wound specialist hospital.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hudson Regional Hospital. We do a bang-up job getting you well."

"Hudson Regional Hospital. Our 'magazines' are more interesting."

"Hudson Regional Hospital. Come get a piece."
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling Hudson Regional a "Hospital" is generous, to say the least.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hudson General: We Bring M.A.S.H. to you.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't you people seen Season 1 of the Walking Dead?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Haven't you people seen Season 1 of the Walking Dead?

[Fark user image image 393x345]


Don't dead open inside?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

discoballer: Warthog: Haven't you people seen Season 1 of the Walking Dead?

[Fark user image image 393x345]

Don't dead open inside?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all seriousness, if I were a hospital administrator, I'd want my facility to have an armory.  A well secured and well hidden armory.  But an armory.  If civic order breaks down, it's gonna get shooty up in that place.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Medical militia?
 
Reverend Monkeypants
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
WTF does a hospital need a marketing director for?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It remains unclear what the hospital's marketing director was doing with the guns.

You never know when a horse will run loose.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Real Big Fine. It might even take more than one surgery to pay it.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: eurotrader: I always guessed most marketing in Jersey involved an assault rifles and high capacity magazines.

Gunshot wound specialist hospital.


This is Seacaucus, not Newark (and before you get outrage-y: a neighbor of mine worked at the Newark hospital, and said that other countries send docs to Newark, Detroit, Chicago, etc to learn how to treat gunshot wounds, since our cities have an overabundance of GSWs to treat and their cities do not have any).

// TBH I kind of expected it to be South Jerz (pine-scented rednecks) or the NW corner (mountainous rednecks)
// glad to see Jews getting more representation in the "psychotic gun freak" demo 🙄
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

eurotrader: feckingmorons: Alonalayoff is now Onalayoff.

That would all be perfectly legal in Florida.  That is why we have a tag.

I spent time in Texas when it was legal to drive with a gun in the rack with a beer in the hand and looking back taking the beer out first may not have been the best choice.

Guessing Texas is still biggest market for 12oz paper bags in the US


Looks like even Maryland allows you to have a gun in your gun rack (except for specific locations).  Why focus in on Texas?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

