(Local10 WPLG)   In North Carolina, we have domestic terrorists. in Florida, we have iguanas   (local10.com) divider line
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Spoiler alert: You have domestic terrorists too.

Whether they are in league with the iguanas remains uncertain at this time.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yahyahyah: Spoiler alert: You have domestic terrorists too.

Whether they are in league with the iguanas remains uncertain at this time.


The iguanas are in charge
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was there a drag show going on somewhere?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google
iguana hunter lady
There are vids
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Iguana go get a generator.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So what's the vegas line on iguanas vs. terrorists?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Isn't it about time for them to be freezing in trees then falling to cause someone's death?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lord help us if they crossbreed
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Iggy
 
MIRV888
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Adding the suicide iguana was dead from short circuiting a major transformer was an eye opener.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: yahyahyah: Spoiler alert: You have domestic terrorists too.

Whether they are in league with the iguanas remains uncertain at this time.

The iguanas are in charge


Not if the temp dips
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
An acquaintance I knew in my 20s who used to throw a lot of parties at her house had a pet iguana who was usually a pretty calm dude but would lose his sh*t during these parties.  To this day any mention of iguanas makes me think of how apparently they can't stand drunk people.
 
