Will you break your Wordle streak to support the New York Times strike?
posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2022 at 9:42 PM



TrashcanMan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think I can afford to lose my 2 day streak to support the Guild.
 
Mouren
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The farks a wordle.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Short answer: No.
Long answer:  Noooo.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sorry guys, I'd love to support you, but..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Absolutely.

What's a woodle?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Still using the original hosted at teamouse.net, so no problem here.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Switch to turdle

im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Will you punch yourself in the dick to support the poor starving children of Farkistan?  Why not, you cold, unfeeling asshole?  All you have to do is punch yourself in the dick.  You won't even do that to bring comfort to the hungry, emaciated children of an imaginary nation.  Ask yourself which is more important:  your dick, or the theoretical lives of kids who might grow up to cure cancer (but in all reality will probably die in ways that would make Darwin spin in his grave)?

It's not like you're using your dick anyway.  Bastard.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Aww, but I like streaking.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I will not break my Wordle streak, it's the only thing my sister and I have to talk about.

However, I will pledge that tomorrow I will bypass the NYT paywall and read more than my allowed articles for free.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wait, the Wordle streak is for games won, not for playing on consecutive days. You can skip a few without penalty.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sure. And the Spelling Bee.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"musty" always works for me
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Absolutely.

What's a woodle?


It's like Lingo, but without any monetary prizes.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Wait, the Wordle streak is for games won, not for playing on consecutive days. You can skip a few without penalty.


No, one single day I was too busy to get to it and it set me back to zero. As my stats never imported properly when they bought it, they were wrong anyway, but the streak did start over.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tomorrow's Wordle is:

SCABS
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meh, my 80 game streak ended last week. My current 5 game streak will make the sacrifice.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Switch to turdle

[im3.ezgif.com image 485x386]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well duh!

Look at all that biting journalism that has been created exposing all the corruption in the system we have been subjected to while suffering it's torture. Wait a sec...

Oh. That hasn't happened. Hmmm. One might wonder why if we didn't have the correct feelings generated by a properly functioning feels organ. All is well. Keep on pumping out those "dollars" so all can feel the feels by purchasing widget manufactured by children on the other side of the planet as a good and feeling breeding and non breeding people should feel. Buy a widget and starve a foreign child. It show you feel. And teels your neighbor that you are better than them.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll happily continue my streak of 0 games played.
 
