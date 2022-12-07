 Skip to content
(Minnesota Reformer)   Minneapolis cop, who may have committed some light abuse, given a banana stand and hundreds of thousands of dollars for her suffering   (minnesotareformer.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Police, Police officer, Minneapolis Police Department, Police brutality, Minneapolis police officer, Constable, Samantha Belcourt, workers' compensation settlement  
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, she said it was a dangerous situation. What more evidence do you want?
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"iT's JuSt A fEw BaD aPpLeS..."
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Belcourt] received a $150,000 workers' compensation settlement from the city in March and receives over $59,000 per year in pension payments after retiring early due to post-traumatic stress disorder

Fark, how many years does it take to earn that perk?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, she didn't shoot anyone.  By Twin Cities police standards, that's like B+ policing right there.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is banana food? And why are there trucks of it? And how do you get one of them to freeze in Arizona???
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You feel like you're not wanted and what you have to offer is not what they want"


Sooooo close to getting it
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: [Belcourt] received a $150,000 workers' compensation settlement from the city in March and receives over $59,000 per year in pension payments after retiring early due to post-traumatic stress disorder

Fark, how many years does it take to earn that perk?


She been on thay force since 2013
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: [Belcourt] received a $150,000 workers' compensation settlement from the city in March and receives over $59,000 per year in pension payments after retiring early due to post-traumatic stress disorder

Fark, how many years does it take to earn that perk?


https://alphanews.org/a-story-of-betrayal-former-minneapolis-cop-tells-all/

According to the fascist puff piece above she was served in the Army in Iraq and became a cop 10 years later.

So say she was in Iraq from 2003-2004. Became a cop in 2014.

Six years.

Tax dollars at work.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: "iT's JuSt A fEw BaD aPpLeS..."


And everyone forgets that they spoil the whole bushel.
You have to throw the whole thing out.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There have to be hundreds, if not thousands of frozen banana businesses in Arizona.  Don't go bananas looking for it.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should be criminally charged for her crime.

But as a member of the MPD, that's nearly impossible.

George Floyd was one of the few exceptions, and likely only happened because it was caught on film and due to the amount of arson during the riots.

If you don't believe me, look at the Jamar Clark shooting.  People protested peacefully for months outside the precinct.  No criminal charges were filed.

Or heck, look at Derek Chauvin, who in 2017 assaulted a 14 year old with his flashlight, then held him down with his knee on his neck until the boy passed out.  He never faced charges for that crime until after his conviction for the George Floyd murder.

/ I can't condone the arson.
// But I can understand that it was effective.
/// I'd ideally love to live in a system where it doesn't take arson to bring cops to justice for killing marginalized people.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Bith Set Me Up: "iT's JuSt A fEw BaD aPpLeS..."

And everyone forgets that they spoil the whole bushel.
You have to throw the whole thing out.


That's not what the Osmonds told me!

The Osmonds ~ One Bad Apple (Official Music Video) 1971 (w/lyrics) [HQ-Updated Audio]
Youtube NpLSq29aORQ
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the point of having gun laws as lax as America's if America's worst cops are still able to show their face in public?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: look at the Jamar Clark shooting.  People protested peacefully for months outside the precinct.  No criminal charges were filed.


That was a justifiable shooting.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She recalled how outnumbered law enforcement officers were unable to control the city...

Such an interesting, fantastical view of the world. The citizens behave because they choose to, not because cops lurk about threatening to force them to do so.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
business.time.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: She should be criminally charged for her crime.

But as a member of the MPD, that's nearly impossible.

George Floyd was one of the few exceptions, and likely only happened because it was caught on film and due to the amount of arson during the riots.

If you don't believe me, look at the Jamar Clark shooting.  People protested peacefully for months outside the precinct.  No criminal charges were filed.

Or heck, look at Derek Chauvin, who in 2017 assaulted a 14 year old with his flashlight, then held him down with his knee on his neck until the boy passed out.  He never faced charges for that crime until after his conviction for the George Floyd murder.

/ I can't condone the arson.
// But I can understand that it was effective.
/// I'd ideally love to live in a system where it doesn't take arson to bring cops to justice for killing marginalized people.


Fark handle checks out
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: [Belcourt] received a $150,000 workers' compensation settlement from the city in March and receives over $59,000 per year in pension payments after retiring early due to post-traumatic stress disorder

Fark, how many years does it take to earn that perk?


That sounds ever so much like the murder who shot that dude crying and crawling on the ground.  Seems like abuse of the whole PTSD thing.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: [Belcourt] received a $150,000 workers' compensation settlement from the city in March and receives over $59,000 per year in pension payments after retiring early due to post-traumatic stress disorder

Fark, how many years does it take to earn that perk?


I have PTSD, and a farked up back and shoulder. This is from a combat deployment. I experienced continual mortar and rocket fire. The housing trailer 3 down from mine took a rocket and burned to the ground. 2 out of 6 soldiers didn't make it out (the smell of what was left is something I'll never forget) . My trailer had a mortar impact 15 feet away and peppered it with shrapnel. Exactly where I was standing just maybe 20 seconds earlier.

The VA considers me 60% disabled. My monthly pay is about $1,300. The maximum payment for being 100% disabled (like being rendered blind, losing a few limbs, generally being pretty farked up and unable to hold any kind of meaningful job) is about $3,100 a month.

This biatch is getting damn near $5k a month (on top of a $150k payout which is exactly $0 for soldiers) because....she attacked a bunch of protesters for the crime of legally protesting, and people didn't like that, so it made her feel bad? What in the most holy of farks?

No other profession in the world lets you commit serious crimes and only fire you (maybe) for what would put any one else in jail for years. Not to mention paying you for the rest of your life, not because you are upset you did those crimes, but because you are upset other people got upset that you committed crimes.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: whither_apophis: [Belcourt] received a $150,000 workers' compensation settlement from the city in March and receives over $59,000 per year in pension payments after retiring early due to post-traumatic stress disorder

Fark, how many years does it take to earn that perk?

That sounds ever so much like the murder who shot that dude crying and crawling on the ground.  Seems like abuse of the whole PTSD thing.


Hey, that guy incorrectly cried and crawled. So he deserved to be shot. Really it was all his fault. The cop should sue his family for his having caused such pain and suffering to a brave officer.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MythDragon: whither_apophis: [Belcourt] received a $150,000 workers' compensation settlement from the city in March and receives over $59,000 per year in pension payments after retiring early due to post-traumatic stress disorder

Fark, how many years does it take to earn that perk?

I have PTSD, and a farked up back and shoulder. This is from a combat deployment. I experienced continual mortar and rocket fire. The housing trailer 3 down from mine took a rocket and burned to the ground. 2 out of 6 soldiers didn't make it out (the smell of what was left is something I'll never forget) . My trailer had a mortar impact 15 feet away and peppered it with shrapnel. Exactly where I was standing just maybe 20 seconds earlier.

The VA considers me 60% disabled. My monthly pay is about $1,300. The maximum payment for being 100% disabled (like being rendered blind, losing a few limbs, generally being pretty farked up and unable to hold any kind of meaningful job) is about $3,100 a month.

This biatch is getting damn near $5k a month (on top of a $150k payout which is exactly $0 for soldiers) because....she attacked a bunch of protesters for the crime of legally protesting, and people didn't like that, so it made her feel bad? What in the most holy of farks?

No other profession in the world lets you commit serious crimes and only fire you (maybe) for what would put any one else in jail for years. Not to mention paying you for the rest of your life, not because you are upset you did those crimes, but because you are upset other people got upset that you committed crimes.


Shiat bro that is farked up.  You should be getting much more.

I have a mate who is getting $3200 a fortnight from PTSD and his was because a higher ranking dude got into his bed and put a finger up is arse.  Sure a lot of it is because of how the navy handled his complaints, they just fobbed him off, but dude you should be getting more.
 
