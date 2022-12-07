 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Another day, another group of middle school students OD on cannabis at school   (ktla.com)
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm guessing no, no they didn't.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A much cleaner way to kill all your classmates at once, 10 bags of weed gummies costs way less than an AR-15 too.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Three of those students were transported to a local hospital with symptoms including an "upset stomach, vomiting and pale complexion,"

So, they ate too much candy?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For something that is supposedly definitely the marijuanas, the symptoms listed seem to not mention any of the actual effects of the marijuanas.

"Student accidentally consumes the devil weed, is rushed to hospital in a very mellow and groovy condition." for example.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

plecos: Three of those students were transported to a local hospital with symptoms including an "upset stomach, vomiting and pale complexion,"

So, they ate too much candy?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OvERdOsINg
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Sweathogs pretend to be on drugs to help Boom Boom Washington on Welcome Back, Kotter
Youtube sm3_O_gXkiY
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RIP, Homecoming Queen. 

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the treatment for overeating edibles at the ER? Snacks and a TV? Cool picture book? Some music? A nap? Horrors all.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

djkutch: What's the treatment for overeating edibles at the ER? Snacks and a TV? Cool picture book? Some music? A nap? Horrors all.


no they force feed you charcoal and pump your stomach and some cop comes and interrogates you.
just in case you didn't already learn your lesson.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reefer?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop eats pot brownies and calls 911 (full version)
Youtube RY8jywTuyaw
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People and children do not overdose on THC.

People and children do not die from too much THC.

I really hate misinformation about THC, especially the bullshiat that it's addictive.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ don't do drugs, kids
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. I'm sure those kids were having a blast by being unknowingly drugged. Hey, let's dose you with some acid before the next office meeting next. It's fun!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fairly OD

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I overdosed on weed once

It was awesome
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/RY8jywTuyaw]


https://www.fark.com/comments/2796567/Cop-eats-special-brownies-calls-911-says-I-think-were-dying-We-made-brownies-I-think-were-dead-I-really-do
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 732x718]

/ don't do drugs, kids


I've heard worse plans
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those poor kids. They spent the next 2 days watching SpongeBob episodes and one of them converted from Baptist to atheist :(
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know nothing about this so I just want to know for sure. Can one overdose on pot gummies?  Like harm their health?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djkutch: What's the treatment for overeating edibles at the ER? Snacks and a TV? Cool picture book? Some music? A nap? Horrors all.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ever overdose, man? You ever overdose, on weed?
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there tequila involved?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aoktrouble: I know nothing about this so I just want to know for sure. Can one overdose on pot gummies?  Like harm their health?


Yes. But it won't kill you. You'll probably feel like shiat, and might end up in the hospital if you can't handle the mental effects. That a very high dose won't kill you actually sets cannabis apart from many other common medications and drugs.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: Those poor kids. They spent the next 2 days watching SpongeBob episodes and one of them converted from Baptist to atheist :(


Or were terrified at not knowing what was happening to them. Just tell them it was a harmless plant strain called 'This is Permanent'.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Hey, let's dose you with some acid before the next office meeting next. It's fun!


Okay.  Thanks dude!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Exile On Beale Street: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/RY8jywTuyaw]

https://www.fark.com/comments/2796567/Cop-eats-special-brownies-calls-911-says-I-think-were-dying-We-made-brownies-I-think-were-dead-I-really-do


I figured this was where I remembered it from...
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djkutch: What's the treatment for overeating edibles at the ER? Snacks and a TV? Cool picture book? Some music? A nap? Horrors all.


Allman brothers
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just put on some Creedence.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: TorpedoOrca: Those poor kids. They spent the next 2 days watching SpongeBob episodes and one of them converted from Baptist to atheist :(

Or were terrified at not knowing what was happening to them. Just tell them it was a harmless plant strain called 'This is Permanent'.


Ted - New Weed
Youtube WCf65MHidEo
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 720x696]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: djkutch: What's the treatment for overeating edibles at the ER? Snacks and a TV? Cool picture book? Some music? A nap? Horrors all.

Allman brothers


Were they barrel shaped? If you got a beer, go ahead and drink it.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Exile On Beale Street: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/RY8jywTuyaw]

https://www.fark.com/comments/2796567/Cop-eats-special-brownies-calls-911-says-I-think-were-dying-We-made-brownies-I-think-were-dead-I-really-do


Heh, I remember seeing that on the local news when it happened. I think it was a Warren PD cop (just outside Detroit, TFA is 404)
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 720x696]


I hate edibles.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ooh I just remembered I bought edibles! They came in a nice tin; I'm going to use it for knitting notions.
 
Truthman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For the record, you CAN overdose on THC and from my experience its not pleasant-- sweating, racing heart, cramps, and paranoia.

That being said, I went to bed and woke up feeling fine. However, there's a big difference between an adult and a child's metabolism, so while we all get the joke, there could have been a serious reaction.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I should be in the kitchen: Ooh I just remembered I bought edibles! They came in a nice tin; I'm going to use it for knitting notions.


There should be a PBS show called Knitting Notions.

/if you're high enough, you just read Knitting Notions to the tune of Reading Rainbow
 
Tman144
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Yeah. I'm sure those kids were having a blast by being unknowingly drugged. Hey, let's dose you with some acid before the next office meeting next. It's fun!


How do you know they didn't know? They are in middle school, maybe they were just dumb and ate the whole bag to show how cool they were. I'm sure plenty of us made the same mistake when we broke into our parent's liquor cabinet for the first time, drank way too much and puked everywhere.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: A much cleaner way to kill all your classmates at once, 10 bags of weed gummies costs way less than an AR-15 too.


There is a handy way to sneak those weed gummies into school.
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Enjoy people caring about your "overdose" while your young, kids.

If you OD and die in an alley as an adult society sees it as more of a plus. Especially Republicans.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Doctor: Nurse! We have three students who have ingested way too much marijuana!! We must begin treatment immediately! I need bags of funyuns, rocky road ice cream, and a PS5 with a copy of Call of Duty on the TV, stat!
 
Daeva
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Truthman: For the record, you CAN overdose on THC and from my experience its not pleasant-- sweating, racing heart, cramps, and paranoia.

That being said, I went to bed and woke up feeling fine. However, there's a big difference between an adult and a child's metabolism, so while we all get the joke, there could have been a serious reaction.


That would Cannabis hyperemesis syndrome, its rare and seems to require a genetic predesposition for it, and smoke chronically, and then decide to get hella blown one night.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tman144: Subtonic: Yeah. I'm sure those kids were having a blast by being unknowingly drugged. Hey, let's dose you with some acid before the next office meeting next. It's fun!

How do you know they didn't know? They are in middle school, maybe they were just dumb and ate the whole bag to show how cool they were. I'm sure plenty of us made the same mistake when we broke into our parent's liquor cabinet for the first time, drank way too much and puked everywhere.


Your parent of the year award is pending further review.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I'm guessing no, no they didn't.


Or yes they did.  Edibles are to powerful and easy to take enough to make you sick.
Hell even on 90s weed you could get sick.  I once spent 2 lunch periods smoking up amd when I went back to class the girl in front of my said OMG your green.. that triggered me to run into the bathroom and puke up what I can only describe a either tar or bile.
Uuugh it was bad
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

scanman61: djkutch: What's the treatment for overeating edibles at the ER? Snacks and a TV? Cool picture book? Some music? A nap? Horrors all.

Allman brothers


Came here to say this.

/thank you, President Carter.
 
powtard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anyone else just realize that mere vomiting is now grounds for an ER visit?
 
