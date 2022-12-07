 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Early reports say the boy befriended a surly panther and a singing bear, but declined to reveal secrets of man's red fire (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Cool, Lion, American films, Water, unforgiving environment, 4-year-old boy, 70-strong search party, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, pilot Roan Carr-Hartley  
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i think you mean red flower subby. if i am getting your reference
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At least he didn't run into Nukie out there.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i think you mean red flower subby. if i am getting your reference


Both lines were used in the song.

'What I desire, is Man's Red Fire, to make my dreams come true.'

'Give me the power, of Man's Red Flower, so I can be like you.'
 
fngoofy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Give me the power, of man's red flower, so I can be like you... oh hooby doo, I wanna be like you-oo-oo,  I wanna walk like you, talk like you-ooo."
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: some_beer_drinker: i think you mean red flower subby. if i am getting your reference

Both lines were used in the song.

'What I desire, is Man's Red Fire, to make my dreams come true.'

'Give me the power, of Man's Red Flower, so I can be like you.'


fair enough
 
