 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Bad: your evening Frontier flight from Orlando to Knoxville gets cancelled. Worse: you have to drive home over night. Worst: you choose to do it in a 15 passenger van, filled with other randos from your plane, and live stream it   (cnn.com) divider line
14
    More: Silly, The Strangers, English-language films, Ciara, Carly Simon, Carlos' partner Laura, Amy's idea, Alanah Story, regular normal wholesome people  
•       •       •

459 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2022 at 11:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Planes, Trains, and Automobiles II: Frontier Cattle Class Boogaloo
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad: your evening Frontier flight

Let me stop you right there

from Orlando to Knoxville

I see you continued to put yourself in a gigantic fark up of a situation
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this doesn't seem that weird.  It's like a bus or a shuttle service.

It is a 9 hr drive, which isn't small but isn't huge.  It certainly isn't "across the country" like they bill it in the article.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
650 miles, meh. I've done Cleveland to Valdosta in a day and then done Valdosta to Key West the next. I've also done Cleveland to south of Hartsfield towing a trailer because I didn't want to drive through Atlanta during the day.
 
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That beard works for some people. Some people.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, Jan.

That happened
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the first hour or so, another passenger -- Seth -- kept Carlos awake and alert with his stories about his job as a minister.

"Awake and alert"  and "stories about his job as a minister" are not phrases I would pair together, unless you were some kind of 20th century social justice Jesuit ministering to the peasants in a Latin American country under the rule of a right wing military dictatorship.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like a nine hour drive.
There are nondescript vans filled with strangers taking nine hour rides all over the U.S. every day.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about that.  People in real life generally get along with others even when they're complete strangers.   Maybe it will inspire just one Farklib Poltabber to venture out into the public sunshine and talk to a real person.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marshmallow Jones: How about that.  People in real life generally get along with others even when they're complete strangers.   Maybe it will inspire just one Farklib Poltabber to venture out into the public sunshine and talk to a real person.


No, that could start WWIII.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingedkat: Yeah, this doesn't seem that weird.  It's like a bus or a shuttle service.

It is a 9 hr drive, which isn't small but isn't huge.  It certainly isn't "across the country" like they bill it in the article.


Yeah...it's not the worst situation, but so would rather ride in a van with the late/great Gus Polinski.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Planes, Trains, and Automobiles II: Frontier Cattle Class Boogaloo


Did they stop for matching yellow nylon jackets?
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know exactly how this all happened

"Michelle Miller, an influencer known as..."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: wingedkat: Yeah, this doesn't seem that weird.  It's like a bus or a shuttle service.

It is a 9 hr drive, which isn't small but isn't huge.  It certainly isn't "across the country" like they bill it in the article.

Yeah...it's not the worst situation, but so would rather ride in a van with the late/great Gus Polinski.

[Fark user image image 280x180]


*but I would
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.