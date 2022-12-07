 Skip to content
(Zillow)   When things get tense on the home front, the his-hers-and-the-kids multi-mansion compound could be just the thing to provide some space   (zillow.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've stayed in high-quality resorts with fewer amenities than these places. Shame that they are in New Jersey.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just the thing I need for my tiger owning cult...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a dump
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
25 mil I want to be away from family or have them in the house if I like them..
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too close together for either tenants or relatives. Also the price is a bit of an issue.

It does appear they took photos on Chamber of Commerce Weather Day.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indoor half pipe?

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is so much cocaine hidden in that property.

Lots of literal skeletons in the foundation too.
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Single family residence

hmm
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: There is so much cocaine hidden in that property.

Lots of literal skeletons in the foundation too.


Why would you EVER encase a body in concrete when things like sulfuric acid or pigs exists? So they can totally find the body later?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Ragin' Asian: **
Lots of literal skeletons in the foundation too.

Why would you EVER encase a body in concrete when things like sulfuric acid or pigs exists? So they can totally find the body later?


Every good necromancer knows that you need a source. Feast or famine, Mathison?
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure as heck sounds like we need to cut taxes again.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not enough urinals in the kitchens. I'll pass.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
occ-0-769-2164.1.nflxso.netView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well...., since I have consolidated all the major crime families, and am now the Capo dei capi, I'll take it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The pool is surrounded by a limestone patio imported from Jerusalem, at a cost the owner believed was worthy of this incredible design.

Passing the savings on to you!
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: What a dump


Thank you, Bette Davis.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No stripper poles, huh? Meh.
 
killershark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If I bought these and turned them into AirBnBs, how long of a check out list would you think I could get away with? I mean, they obviously have to take out the trash, but what about vacuuming? Dusting? Deep cleaning the bathrooms?
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bankrupt crypto bro?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: vudukungfu: What a dump

Thank you, Bette Davis.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Indoor half pipe?

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 672x447]


wicked.

I'd have one if I could afford it.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just thinking about the permanent, seasonal, and occasion staff needed to run that compound makes my logistics brain hurt.
 
