(WTAE)   Pittsburgh airport has 25th and 26th instances of a gun being seized this year. Only 7 more to tie with 2021, folks. Tag for the offenders   (wtae.com) divider line
5
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm starting to think America has a weird issue with guns.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How stupid do you have to be to bring a piece into an airport?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mugato: How stupid do you have to be to bring a piece into an airport?


F*cking hell.

You just invoked the Carlin meme dipsh*ts.
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Madison Cawthorn must be spending a lot of time in Pittsburgh this year.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wait. Weren't they law abiding?
 
