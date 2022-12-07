 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Chinese remake of "Speed" turns into "Desert Bus"   (thedrive.com) divider line
    Scary, United States, Automobile, English-language films, Chinese driver, most popular cars, driver of the vehicle, Hunan, China  
posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2022 at 6:05 PM



Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love Desert Bus!  Definitely the best game ever made for the SEGA Genesis.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn off the ignition you moran.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Interceptor1: Turn off the ignition you moran.


Maybe he should've unplugged it, waited 15 seconds and plugged it back in. Works for my wife's vibrator.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Shoot the hostage. Duh.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: Turn off the ignition you moran.


Or shift to neutral?
 
Cletus from Canuckistan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 625x336]


I would hope that was the first question asked by technical support.

The police provided an escort to ensure the driver didn't hit anybody, but even after engineers from Haval were patched in, nothing could be done until the car's fuel tank finally ran dry.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can't wait for it to show up on my Netflix queue.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"The vehicle's owner, identified only as "Mr. Luo..."

Ohhh, that 22 million guys.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hobnail: Interceptor1: Turn off the ignition you moran.

Or shift to neutral?


Thinking about my own car and things I've never tried and won't unless it is a dire emergency:

1. If I push the on/off button while driving, will it turn off?
2. Will the automatic transmission go into neutral while driving?
3. Will the push button parking break engage?
4. I'm fairly sure that the brakes are still a physical connection (I hope), but in a contest between my breaks and my accelerator, which gives out first, and how bad is it for my ability to control the car if there are other cars around?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: Turn off the ignition you moran.


It's push button. What do you do when the computer goes rogue and decides it's not going to turn off like you ask?

Same with shifting to neutral - when the transmission is electronically selected (maybe with a dial), what do you do when the computer says "nah"?
 
Marvin Marauder
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This happened to me , for about 10 seconds, but with an exciting twist.
Back in the 80s, my 77 Monte Carlo suddenly decided full throttle was the only way to go.  So there I was, I was suddenly tearing down the HWY401 (Ontario), passing all cars, at night, in the rain, with my brakes having no effect.  Oh yes, with wife and BABY ON BOARD.  Interesting situation. Turning off the Cruise Control did not fix it.  Sooooo, I shifted the gearshift lever to Neutral.  Easy in an automatic.
The engine roared (it was at full throttle, after all).   I manoeuvred into the right lane, braked and slowed down on the side of the road and, after stopping, turned off the ignition.  Engine ceased roaring.
Fixed as follows: Open Hood.  Get out wire cutters & flashlight from toolbox. Cut cable from cruise control to throttle body. (Four barrel carb). Start engine.  Proceeded without possessed cruise control.

It was a cheap after-market cruise control, so I couldn't even blame GM.
I did learn a lesson about cheap after-market crap products.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did they have cannolis?

/DNRTFA
 
delysid25
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was Ron Swanson the driver? 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Interceptor1: Turn off the ignition you moran.

Maybe he should've unplugged it, waited 15 seconds and plugged it back in. Works for my wife's vibrator.


did you have to call her to figure it out?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Same with shifting to neutral - when the transmission is electronically selected (maybe with a dial), what do you do when the computer says "nah"?


This is why I'm really unhappy with all the electronic stuff in modern cars.  We can be so smart we're stupid, so when the things we make go haywire, we're SOL.
 
phishrace
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Last resort, you slowly grind it to a stop using a sound wall, guard rail or anything somewhat smooth on the passenger side. No machine is going to keep me trapped in it for that long at 63 mph. I got things to do.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
CSB:

I drove an old conversion van in high school. One morning, on the way to school, it began accelerating uncontrollably. Being 16, I kept driving toward school, which included a rough train crossing that I launched over.

I tried shifting, brakes, tried turning it off... nothing. I was able to slow it a bit by downshifting and going around corners. Ending up at school, I ran it into a dirt bank, threw it in park, and tried to turn it off. After taking out the keys, it redlined until it smoked, then died.

I went to the office, called my mom, told her the story, and asked her to have it towed somewhere. The problem was something between a faulty cruise control and the ghosts of dead natives, or something.

Retelling that story (and acting it out) got me a lot of laughs, for years. Even today, 30 years later, classmates I bump into ask me to tell the van story.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I hate to be a Luddite, but all the computer-controlled shiat in modern cars can be scary sometimes. If it's keyless pushbutton start, electronic gear-shift, computer ABS brakes, etc then what *do* you turn off when it goes haywire? What happens when you get a ransomware message demanding $10 bitcoin if you want to brake? What happens if it gets a virus trying to connect to Bluetooth? Heck, most modern wiring insulation is soy-based and delicious to rodents, what happens when the mice chew everything?

Last time I rented a car there was no way to get the high beams out of "auto". Those worked so poorly that we blinded every oncoming car at night, but at least they politely dimmed for the full moon :-P
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: This is why I'm really unhappy with all the electronic stuff in modern cars.  We can be so smart we're stupid, so when the things we make go haywire, we're SOL.


When my Honda has to go, I'd be happy to have a vehicle without a freaking touchscreen computer in the middle of the dash.  I've driven one often enough to know I don't do well when taking my eyes off the highway completely for several seconds.  That's the way things are going, I will really miss the tactile center console.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marvin Marauder: It was a cheap after-market cruise control


I installed an aftermarket cruise control in my Hyundai Accent. I didn't feel like buying or installing the clutch switch (car was manual transmission) so you just had to remember to either tap the brakes or use the button to disengage the cruise. If you engaged the clutch pedal the engine would run up to redline, trying to pull to maintain speed.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The big problem with the "video game" generation is that they're too stupid to do any "common sense" things, like shutting off the ignition, or shifting to neutral, etc.

I don't know what they're thinking will happen...but that's also a part of the problem. They're not thinking.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kb7rky: The big problem with the "video game" generation is that they're too stupid to do any "common sense" things, like shutting off the ignition, or shifting to neutral, etc.

I don't know what they're thinking will happen...but that's also a part of the problem. They're not thinking.


...but they were on the phone with the manufacturer and running it out of gas was their only solution.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

efefvoC: If I push the on/off button while driving, will it turn off?


You have to hold it down for several seconds if you try to stop the engine while the vehicle is in motion. In my car, you can hit the button and the dashboard will chime and instruct you to hold the button for 3 seconds if you want to turn the car off.

BUT...

I think it's software-controlled, so what happens when the computer decides it's not going to turn the engine off? It's a Diesel engine, so the "throttle" is entirely computer controlled and there is no mechanical throttle. Well, there is a throttle in the intake, but it's used for emissions purposes only.

Best I have going for me is the manual transmission, so I can take the car out of gear if I need to do so.
 
Steamed Hams
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You'd think at some point, he's use the brakes to at least slow the car enough to get onto an on/off ramp so he could turn around at mile market 150, so he at least doesn't end up 300 miles from home
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just push in the clutch
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he got 320 miles without hitting traffic.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
CSB: a few years back we vacationed on isle of palms, S.C., great vacation. One night we were heading back to the condo and we drove into a very intense lightning storm cell, lightning in all directions. One particular strike generated enough of an Electromagnetic pulse to shut down the rental minivan at about 50 mph. We pulled to the right and coasted to a stop with no problems. Tried it a couple minutes later and it fired right up with no apparent damage. Never seen anything like it before or since...
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Marvin Marauder: It was a cheap after-market cruise control

I installed an aftermarket cruise control in my Hyundai Accent. I didn't feel like buying or installing the clutch switch (car was manual transmission) so you just had to remember to either tap the brakes or use the button to disengage the cruise. If you engaged the clutch pedal the engine would run up to redline, trying to pull to maintain speed.


Stock cruise control on '96 Mustang w/ standard transmission would turn off CC if you tapped brake or clutch, but if you just popped the stick out of gear it would not, and the engine would rev into redline trying to maintain speed.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marvin Marauder: This happened to me , for about 10 seconds, but with an exciting twist.
Back in the 80s, my 77 Monte Carlo suddenly decided full throttle was the only way to go.  So there I was, I was suddenly tearing down the HWY401 (Ontario), passing all cars, at night, in the rain, with my brakes having no effect.  Oh yes, with wife and BABY ON BOARD.  Interesting situation. Turning off the Cruise Control did not fix it.  Sooooo, I shifted the gearshift lever to Neutral.  Easy in an automatic.
The engine roared (it was at full throttle, after all).   I manoeuvred into the right lane, braked and slowed down on the side of the road and, after stopping, turned off the ignition.  Engine ceased roaring.
Fixed as follows: Open Hood.  Get out wire cutters & flashlight from toolbox. Cut cable from cruise control to throttle body. (Four barrel carb). Start engine.  Proceeded without possessed cruise control.

It was a cheap after-market cruise control, so I couldn't even blame GM.
I did learn a lesson about cheap after-market crap products.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Interceptor1: Turn off the ignition you moran.

Maybe he should've unplugged it, waited 15 seconds and plugged it back in. Works for my wife's vibrator.


Dang that thing is gas powered? 😂🤣💀 Help a brotha out with a link lol. jkjk.

But really though, I guess China domestic vehicles have different (lacking) safety features but, for the rest of us: Having taken some military truck driving courses, and some deffense/offense driving courses on the taxpayers dime lol (thanks I guess), as well as being a streetracer for years, lemme share some tips if your vehicle becomes unresponsive like that.

Remember that our vehicles will at least have some safety features. Air bags, seat belts, well designed impact zones.

First put your seatbelt on if it's not, duh. Be prepared now for an impact at any time, put the phone and drink down, hold the steering wheel firmly with both hands and sit properly in the seat. Strongly consider dialing 911 on speakerphone, not your loved one, explain location first then conditions.

At this time it's time to consider the vehicle expendable, but your life not. The front of the car directly will have the best impact protect, if you're gonna hit something, hit it directly head on. Don't go hollywood Tokyo drift and eat a lightpole with your side door or some goofy angle.

The parking brake or E-brake is in every vehicle I've seen, a physical cable running directly to the rear brakes. Strongly consider slowly starting to apply it. The brakes are going to get hot, red hot ( I have seen this in person live, with flames lol) Don't worry, they may smoke and fire. In really good vehicles, the E-brake is totally separate physical-only brake system.

DONT TURN THE whole vehicle off and take the key out, this will quickly engage the steering wheel lock. You're gonna need to steer even if the power sys goes out, you can still strongarm it over to the ditch at least. If on a long straight road you can try turning the engine off but rotate the key back to power so the steering wheel lock doesn't engage. You can try going into Neutral and hope for the best.

Again at this point the vehicle is just a lifeboat to be sacrificed. If things aren't going well, strongly consider finding those guardrails or concrete side barriers at the side of the road. In the US right road drivers, if you don't have a passenger, consider cautiously starting to graze your passenger side into the ones at the right side of the road to slow you down. Increasingly forcefully, it should slow you dramatically.

If you get it down to 20mph or under, and everything else is failing, it's time to directly crash head on into something and stop the vehicle. Seat belt, phone down, hold wheel. Good choices are the water trashcan things at offramps for this very purpose, metal guardrails, large trees, ditches, solid rock walls. Directly head on. Bad choices are: bodies of water lol, school buses, other vehicles (unless you got some cops sacrificing their cars to help ya), anything bridge-like or with a drop, fronts of businesses lol.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The brakes should be able to overpower the engine. Also, you should be able to turn the engine off while the vehicle is moving. This story makes no farking sense unless someone was really farking around with the control system.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

R.O.U.S: Heck, most modern wiring insulation is soy-based and delicious to rodents, what happens when the mice chew everything?


Squirrels chewed up my GF's engine wiring and filled the compartment with acorns. Twice. First time cost $1300. second time $1600.
 
