(CBC)   "What is a social media post?" Asks Judge presiding over a case involving social media ....... in 2022   (cbc.ca) divider line
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge threw out social media posts, as they could have been hacked.
Ignoring closure orders because anyone could have torn down the notice.

That sounds like extremely dangerous legal precedents to set.

Also If you are hacked, you are going to take some actions to get access to your account again and fix what the hackers broke, not ignore it and leave up posts.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judge costs how much?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the judge was calling out the prosecutors for not following rules of evidence.

/but I don't even qualify as an internet lawyer; especially with Canadian law.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: The judge threw out social media posts, as they could have been hacked.
Ignoring closure orders because anyone could have torn down the notice.

That sounds like extremely dangerous legal precedents to set.

Also If you are hacked, you are going to take some actions to get access to your account again and fix what the hackers broke, not ignore it and leave up posts.


Go ahead kids, film your crimes on Facebook live. Someone could have hacked it so you are free to go.
 
ansius
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The judge sounds as though they very much knew what social media posts were and was saying that they are poor forms of evidence to be used by the Government to prosecute someone.

I would not want to be convicted of murder because of a social media post on my account saying, "I totally murdered that person and they deserved it."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I totally murdered that person and they deserved it.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

potierrh: Sounds like the judge was calling out the prosecutors for not following rules of evidence.

/but I don't even qualify as an internet lawyer; especially with Canadian law.


What it sounds like is that the Judge didn't believe in Covid restrictions and sure as hell wasn't going to be part of enforcing them.

'How do you know they weren't hacked' - Because they never claimed to be and were quite proud of flaunting the rules.

Although why the Crown wasn't represented by lawyers makes no sense, it's like a lot of people didn't want this enforced.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just wait until this judge goes to Tinder.

whoa-boy.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I translated it as this judge has close friends and relatives in the Freedom Convoy.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You kids with your walkmans, fax machines, and hula hoops!
 
gonegirl
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow, an actually evil gay bar.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

potierrh: Sounds like the judge was calling out the prosecutors for not following rules of evidence.

/but I don't even qualify as an internet lawyer; especially with Canadian law.


That's what it seems like...

The CBC has now obtained audio of the hearing, which took place in a courtroom full of people who travelled from far and wide to watch Lambda challenge the tickets. They witnessed a crash course on the rules of evidence.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ansius: The judge sounds as though they very much knew what social media posts were and was saying that they are poor forms of evidence to be used by the Government to prosecute someone.

I would not want to be convicted of murder because of a social media post on my account saying, "I totally murdered that person and they deserved it."


This isn't a criminal case, it's arguing about a couple of hundred dollars of health code violation fines. The rules of evidence are ever so slightly lower. Remove Covid from being a part of the story and the court would have found those fines have to be paid.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: sjmcc13: The judge threw out social media posts, as they could have been hacked.
Ignoring closure orders because anyone could have torn down the notice.

That sounds like extremely dangerous legal precedents to set.

Also If you are hacked, you are going to take some actions to get access to your account again and fix what the hackers broke, not ignore it and leave up posts.

Go ahead kids, film your crimes on Facebook live. Someone could have hacked it so you are free to go.



As it stands, they can't prove anything more than someone was being a jackass on social media. That's not a crime. Judge could be a RWNJ, and definitely is an idiot for waving "hackers" around, but I don't entirely disagree with what he's saying given what seems to have been presented as evidence. There's no data proving the photos are of the night in question, or any corroborating evidence to justify the claim. It might warrant further investigation if it's criminal, but this appears to be a civil matter.

Now, if you want to argue that someone claiming to be guilty to get billy badarse points on the internet and free press for their club deserves what they get, fair play. Unfortunately, this judge disagreed.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I totally murdered that person and they deserved it.


Arrest them!
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: potierrh: Sounds like the judge was calling out the prosecutors for not following rules of evidence.

/but I don't even qualify as an internet lawyer; especially with Canadian law.

That's what it seems like...

The CBC has now obtained audio of the hearing, which took place in a courtroom full of people who travelled from far and wide to watch Lambda challenge the tickets. They witnessed a crash course on the rules of evidence.


Yeah, judges have zero patience for sloppy procedure.

"Environmental health officer David Creighton - who is not a lawyer - acted as the Crown"

There's your problem.
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Subtonic: I totally murdered that person and they deserved it.

Arrest them!


How? They've been totally murdered! Weren't you paying attention?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Intrepid00: sjmcc13: The judge threw out social media posts, as they could have been hacked.
Ignoring closure orders because anyone could have torn down the notice.

That sounds like extremely dangerous legal precedents to set.

Also If you are hacked, you are going to take some actions to get access to your account again and fix what the hackers broke, not ignore it and leave up posts.

Go ahead kids, film your crimes on Facebook live. Someone could have hacked it so you are free to go.


As it stands, they can't prove anything more than someone was being a jackass on social media. That's not a crime. Judge could be a RWNJ, and definitely is an idiot for waving "hackers" around, but I don't entirely disagree with what he's saying given what seems to have been presented as evidence. There's no data proving the photos are of the night in question, or any corroborating evidence to justify the claim. It might warrant further investigation if it's criminal, but this appears to be a civil matter.

Now, if you want to argue that someone claiming to be guilty to get billy badarse points on the internet and free press for their club deserves what they get, fair play. Unfortunately, this judge disagreed.


The whole problem is the judge just says "it could be" without the article giving hint the defense made that argument and supplied evidence it was.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [i.imgflip.com image 413x310]


You're damn right!
 
Theeng
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Intrepid00: sjmcc13: The judge threw out social media posts, as they could have been hacked.
Ignoring closure orders because anyone could have torn down the notice.

That sounds like extremely dangerous legal precedents to set.

Also If you are hacked, you are going to take some actions to get access to your account again and fix what the hackers broke, not ignore it and leave up posts.

Go ahead kids, film your crimes on Facebook live. Someone could have hacked it so you are free to go.


As it stands, they can't prove anything more than someone was being a jackass on social media. That's not a crime. Judge could be a RWNJ, and definitely is an idiot for waving "hackers" around, but I don't entirely disagree with what he's saying given what seems to have been presented as evidence. There's no data proving the photos are of the night in question, or any corroborating evidence to justify the claim. It might warrant further investigation if it's criminal, but this appears to be a civil matter.

Now, if you want to argue that someone claiming to be guilty to get billy badarse points on the internet and free press for their club deserves what they get, fair play. Unfortunately, this judge disagreed.


So uh....posting proof of your crimes on social media isn't enough to get you dinged?

There's a LOT of cases that need to be reexamined then, this judge is letting his bias show utterly and it's nonsense.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Theeng: Monocultured: Intrepid00: sjmcc13: The judge threw out social media posts, as they could have been hacked.
Ignoring closure orders because anyone could have torn down the notice.

That sounds like extremely dangerous legal precedents to set.

Also If you are hacked, you are going to take some actions to get access to your account again and fix what the hackers broke, not ignore it and leave up posts.

Go ahead kids, film your crimes on Facebook live. Someone could have hacked it so you are free to go.


As it stands, they can't prove anything more than someone was being a jackass on social media. That's not a crime. Judge could be a RWNJ, and definitely is an idiot for waving "hackers" around, but I don't entirely disagree with what he's saying given what seems to have been presented as evidence. There's no data proving the photos are of the night in question, or any corroborating evidence to justify the claim. It might warrant further investigation if it's criminal, but this appears to be a civil matter.

Now, if you want to argue that someone claiming to be guilty to get billy badarse points on the internet and free press for their club deserves what they get, fair play. Unfortunately, this judge disagreed.

So uh....posting proof of your crimes on social media isn't enough to get you dinged?

There's a LOT of cases that need to be reexamined then, this judge is letting his bias show utterly and it's nonsense.


I mean that's the whole dumb argument they made. Someone could have hacked it so it isn't evidence. What if I took a photo of someone murdering someone. It could have been photoshopped so I guess it's not evidence.

The judge is dumb and so is the argument agreeing with it with nothing, evidence in the article, that possibility was reasonable doubt.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.