 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Greenwich Time)   The kids who survived Sandy Hook are now teens. How are they handling things?   (greenwichtime.com) divider line
33
    More: Interesting, Columbine High School massacre, High school, Newtown High School, Newtown, Connecticut, Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy, resident Maggie LaBanca, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, resident Jackie Hegarty  
•       •       •

1048 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2022 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean once Alex Jones pays up, I suspect they'll be doing just fine.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: I mean once Alex Jones pays up, I suspect they'll be doing just fine.


And they should all get a piece of it. Especially the ones working to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these the same teens working at fast food places getting my order wrong all the time?

Figures.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: I mean once Alex Jones pays up, I suspect they'll be doing just fine.


Is that really going to happen though? I agree that he SHOULD be forced to pay as much as possible, but as we know, the slimy often find a way to wiggle out of their problems.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor sweethearts. I'm so glad they are passionate about it not happening again. I hope they can make it happen.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the sadder stories
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will be hated by the gun people for their entire lives.  Not because of anything they did, but because their mere existence disproves the ideology to which gun people so desperately cling.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like teenage drama isn't bad enough. Their parents and teachers have to accept the 'trauma' excuse no matter what these kids pull.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moto-geek: Nintenfreak: I mean once Alex Jones pays up, I suspect they'll be doing just fine.

Is that really going to happen though? I agree that he SHOULD be forced to pay as much as possible, but as we know, the slimy often find a way to wiggle out of their problems.


I believe he will try.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That hoodie on the kid in the middle says it all.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: I believe he will try.


Didn't he already declare bankruptcy? Usually, that's a sign he's not going or willing to pay.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Nintenfreak: I believe he will try.

Didn't he already declare bankruptcy? Usually, that's a sign he's not going or willing to pay.


I'm pretty certain he has to prove that in court.
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is one country where this happens, and one country where kids learn duck-and-cover drills to defend against their own countrymen. How farked up are we as a culture?

https://www.atomicdefense.com/products/bulletproof-atomic-defense-backpack-stops-ar-15-ak-47-school-shooters-light-weight?variant=30107190624318&currency=USD&utm_medium=product_sync&utm_source=google&utm_content=sag_organic&utm_campaign=sag_organic&utm_campaign=gs-2019-09-17&utm_source=google&utm_medium=smart_campaign&gclid=Cj0KCQiAkMGcBhCSARIsAIW6d0Boha6hC9fqwkS3M5xuamTVzwCJmWA6uGQUf_5zKzIDjTChre7X4UsaAtZ3EALw_wcB
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same way I handled my teenage years: lots of masturbation.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: steklo: Nintenfreak: I believe he will try.

Didn't he already declare bankruptcy? Usually, that's a sign he's not going or willing to pay.

I'm pretty certain he has to prove that in court.


Tear apart the entire history of his personal and business finances, there will be something to find.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: I mean once Alex Jones pays up, I suspect they'll be doing just fine.


Money doesn't solve trauma.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chromium_One: Nintenfreak: steklo: Nintenfreak: I believe he will try.

Didn't he already declare bankruptcy? Usually, that's a sign he's not going or willing to pay.

I'm pretty certain he has to prove that in court.

Tear apart the entire history of his personal and business finances, there will be something to find.


Depends if he was involved or not.
Likely he just paid people to handle those things - people who don't screw up, because they are paid a lot of money not to screw up.
It's already widely known that the majority of his money came from snake oil salesmen who sponsored his show.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:
I attended a school with a pretty famous shooting (I was not present at the time), and have spent a really stupid amount of time on hypervigilance as a result. Back when I was teaching, I had a very detailed survival plan for every classroom I taught in. I spent so, so much time deciding if I was willing to die for my students, or to kill one of my own students. I've not gone to a lot of events and concerts because I didn't want to get shot.

I don't currently teach, but this year, I picked up a part-time job working at a big haunted house attraction as a scare actor. Just because I thought it would be fun! (It was, but I learned really quickly that I am too damn old to work a full-time job and then go put on a full-body costume and scream at people for six more hours at night, and I will never do it again.) On Halloween night, I knew, I knew, that someone was going to come through with a gun and try to kill everyone at the haunt. I could feel it in every inch of my body.

Didn't happen. And I still showed up and did my job. I'm stupid proud of it.

/I know, way to make it about me
//but I'm stupid proud
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: Nintenfreak: I mean once Alex Jones pays up, I suspect they'll be doing just fine.

Money doesn't solve trauma.


no but it helps
 
maxheck
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gonegirl: CSB:
I attended a school with a pretty famous shooting (I was not present at the time), and have spent a really stupid amount of time on hypervigilance as a result. Back when I was teaching, I had a very detailed survival plan for every classroom I taught in. I spent so, so much time deciding if I was willing to die for my students, or to kill one of my own students. I've not gone to a lot of events and concerts because I didn't want to get shot.

I don't currently teach, but this year, I picked up a part-time job working at a big haunted house attraction as a scare actor. Just because I thought it would be fun! (It was, but I learned really quickly that I am too damn old to work a full-time job and then go put on a full-body costume and scream at people for six more hours at night, and I will never do it again.) On Halloween night, I knew, I knew, that someone was going to come through with a gun and try to kill everyone at the haunt. I could feel it in every inch of my body.

Didn't happen. And I still showed up and did my job. I'm stupid proud of it.

/I know, way to make it about me
//but I'm stupid proud


You're a project of a less gun-crazy age.
 
maxheck
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Nintenfreak: I mean once Alex Jones pays up, I suspect they'll be doing just fine.

Money doesn't solve trauma.


Doesn't hurt to grab them where it actually means something.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
These are the people that will change the world. They've lived under threat(and action) of horrific violence their entire lives, and are sick of it...a storm is coming. Brace yourselves.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Before I was teenager it was considered normal to bring a shotgun to school, drop it off to the vice-principal, after showing safe, then picking it up at the end of the school day.  Got off the bus early to walk/hunt home.  Never had a shooting or a knifing at school though the fisticuffs were frequent.  Different time, different people.

I am unable to empathize with mass shooters, drive-by shooters, or just for grins & giggles shooters.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: I mean once Alex Jones pays up, I suspect they'll be doing just fine.


I'm sure that $200 will set them up for life after being stalked and doxxed for the next 20 years, and the previous 10.
 
tnpir
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It is very difficult to read this story and not be filled with rage. These kids deserved none of this--not the shootings, and not the ravings of a fat piece of sh*t c*cksucker like Alex Jones. No kid does.

And the WORST PART is that, as Uvalde proved, these kids won't be the last.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

maxheck: pounddawg: Nintenfreak: I mean once Alex Jones pays up, I suspect they'll be doing just fine.

Money doesn't solve trauma.

Doesn't hurt to grab them where it actually means something.


Maybe one of them will grow up to slap the dog shiat out of Alex Jones before he's inevitably found dead from an OD at a Motel Six in Beaumont.
 
whidbey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm sure they're all gearing up to vote Republican, straight ticket.

Who wouldn't?
 
austerity101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I can't imagine being them, growing up and watching the adults do exactly f*cking nothing to try to prevent this from happening again. Year after year, as it keeps happening.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Such accomplished actors should have no problem finding jobs in Hollywood.

/ too soon?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: steklo: Nintenfreak: I believe he will try.

Didn't he already declare bankruptcy? Usually, that's a sign he's not going or willing to pay.

I'm pretty certain he has to prove that in court.


Debt accrued as restitution for heinous, intentional, abusive or cruel acts aren't dischargable through bankruptcy. That was partially the point of burying him a mile down, razing the site, nuking it from orbit, and causing the star to go supernova: he can't finagle his way out by bankruptcy.

I'd toss a few more links but my browser is acting funky about randomly refreshing between juggling mobile tabs (including this one) but it was covered pretty throughly in all the "He's guilty" threads.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Surviving through the generous application of eye makeup.
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

KB202: Like teenage drama isn't bad enough. Their parents and teachers have to accept the 'trauma' excuse no matter what these kids pull.


All they gotta do is live in the dorms in college and they automatically get the suicided roommate legacy for straight A's.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
the day all these kids turn 18 they should all go buy 4 or 5 guns and all buy houses in alex jones's neighborhood

not to do anything.  just to, you know, practice their 2a freedoms.
i'd chip in for a kickstarter on that.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.