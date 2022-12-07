 Skip to content
(Fox9 Minneapolis)   Disgruntled, depraved Oompa-loompas suspected in massive chocolate destruction   (fox9.com) divider line
    Sad  
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man what farking assholes dude.  This is why teenagers should be put in prison by default until they get out on good behavior, they got no empathy for other people.  I get their mushybrains are still forming but goddamn.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFG?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the Oompa Loompahs were protesting their pay.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They destroyed chocolate.  If any of it was dark chocolate my wife will expect the threat of the death penalty for the assholes involved.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it's those damn Munchkins that are responsible, and they're trying to frame the Oompa Loompas.

Either that or the Hobbits are trying to start a turf war.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: They destroyed chocolate.  If any of it was dark chocolate my wife will expect the threat of the death penalty for the assholes involved.


Why do some people feel the need to bring race into everything.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything tastes so good, because it's purified in the waters of Lake Minnetonka first.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: SBinRR: They destroyed chocolate.  If any of it was dark chocolate my wife will expect the threat of the death penalty for the assholes involved.

Why do some people feel the need to bring race into everything.


She won't go back, so there's that.
 
not_another_masshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
with the the wording of this, I suspected it was:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
affectionately known as the chocolate house by locals, was targeted by vandals. Owner Marshall Morehead

Am I being trolled?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Enjoy:

https://youtube.com/shorts/_0eyW4VcL2Y?feature=share

(Arnold Schwarzenegger as Willy Wonka.)
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Demetrius: TFG?


That's no way to talk about a former president

.... Who am I kidding, carry on
 
jsmilky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
https://www.trufflehillchocolates.com/

they threw away 35 trash bags full of chocolate and other ingredients with a value of more than $35,000.


wish i were into dumpster-diving.  imagine filling my belly with $35,000 of chocolate
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Suspects were later chased down, dismembered, and scattered across a 30 yard radius by a raging horde of pregnant women
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
AAAAGGGGHHHH: I bet it's those damn Munchkins that are responsible, and they're trying to frame the Oompa Loompas.

Bugsy Siegel and Micky Cohen totally helped out the Lollipop Guild, that was one of the "made" unions.
 
catmandu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jsmilky: https://www.trufflehillchocolates.com/

they threw away 35 trash bags full of chocolate and other ingredients with a value of more than $35,000.


wish i were into dumpster-diving.  imagine filling my belly with $35,000 of chocolate


I would be willing to take a chance even if they were potentially exposed to a fire extinguisher. Any that got actually sprayed would be obvious.

Used to work at Penzeys  and I got to take home about 2 oz. of Kashmiri saffron. There were insect eggs found in the kilo so they couldn't sell any of it. I saw no eggs in what I put in my jar.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not the truffles!!
 
