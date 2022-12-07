 Skip to content
(CNN)   DOJ on Whitey Bulger: Mistakes were made   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At the time of Bulger's arrival, the manager of one of Hazelton's housing units specifically requested that Bulger be assigned to his unit

If was writing a screenplay that's the guy I'd fictionalize with ties to the mob outside. Alleged ties. Alleged mobs, which probably aren't a thing. Allegedly.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just gotta say that "Whitey Bulger" sounds like a name for a character in a specialized sub-genre of pr0n.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it was his brother, since Whitey's mob business cost him his job as president of UMass
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Bulger
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The report did not find any criminal acts by BOP employees. Instead, the report said that there were "serious job performance and management failures at multiple levels" within the bureau and found "confusing and insufficient BOP policies."

Also known as:
Never attribute to malice that which can be adequately explained by stupidity.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As if Whitey was going to die any other way.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Justice Department has charged three inmates in connection to Bulger's killing. They are charged with several crimes, including first degree murder by a federal prisoner serving a life sentence and false statements to a federal agent. They have pleaded not guilty.

Interesting. Didn't know that was its own charge separate from ordinary first degree murder.  I assume it mostly impacts the sentencing options, since someone serving life in jail doesn't really have a lot you can hold over them in the way of punishment.

Probably an interesting area of study at the intersection of law and sociology/psych.  That's a population of people that don't have tons left to lose, so how do you keep them compliant without veering into 'cruel and unusual' territory when you also have limited options for housing them (i.e. you can't just threaten everyone with Florence ADX).
 
X-Geek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At one point during his isolation, Bulger told officials that he "had lost the will to live"

You know who probably hadn't lost the will to live?
The 19+ people he murdered.

Yeah, they may have also been scum, but I'm not going to lose any sleep over this one.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I think it was his brother, since Whitey's mob business cost him his job as president of UMass
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Bulger


westside
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
""serious job performance and management failures at multiple levels"

The serious job performance failures were the COs being paid off to not do anything. The serious management failures were the managers being paid off not to notice the COs being paid off.

Seriously, Costco workers make more than COs.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The only reason Whitey was on the run for so long is because everyone protecting him in the Boston FBI eventually died or retired.  The fact that he was beaten to death in prison is not surprising at all.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Y'think?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whitey was despised even by the rest of the mob. He threw so many of his own people under the bus to save his ass over the years. When he finally was incarcerated, it was only a matter of time before he had his own soap party thrown for him, except replace the soap bars with padlocks.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Whitey was despised even by the rest of the mob. He threw so many of his own people under the bus to save his ass over the years. When he finally was incarcerated, it was only a matter of time before he had his own soap party thrown for him, except replace the soap bars with padlocks.


He was also an informant for a while.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Couldn't give less of a fark. How about pursuing certain active crimes?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Beaten to death by BOPs

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
walrusonion
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"oops"
 
soupafi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the story where a child molester was murdered his first day in. Apparently, they failed to check to see who his cellmate was. It was the victims uncle.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Whitey" Bulger? "Winter" Hill gang?

Wanted for questioning.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "...Bulger told officials that he was a member of the Winter Hill Gang, according to the OIG report, but BOP guidelines did not officially recognize the Winter Hill Gang, one of the most notorious mobs in the Boston area..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: At the time of Bulger's arrival, the manager of one of Hazelton's housing units specifically requested that Bulger be assigned to his unit

If was writing a screenplay that's the guy I'd fictionalize with ties to the mob outside. Alleged ties. Alleged mobs, which probably aren't a thing. Allegedly.


Plot twist: the guy wasn't hooked up, he was just an aspiring true-crime writer looking to get famous off ghost writing the story, and wanted inside access.  But now he's under suspicion.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
telejester
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, No shiat
img.memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Of all the wrongs and injustices happening in the world today, this one is exceptionally low on my give-a-shiat meter.
 
