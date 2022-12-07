 Skip to content
(Zillow) Kitchen. Urinals. Urinals. In the kitchen (zillow.com)
48
    Weird, Basketball, Bathtub, Hockey, Rooms, living room, full bath, College basketball, Bathing  
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I love it!  Especially with that beer tap right there.  You can drink to heart's content and not even have to step away to take a piss!
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that Satan's bathroom?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's called a sink subby. You have one as well
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the previous owner works for a tile and bathroom fixture surplus outlet, and went all-in on things?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Diogenes: [Fark user image 850x566]

I love it!  Especially with that beer tap right there.  You can drink to heart's content and not even have to step away to take a piss!


Get a couple of those boat captain's chairs with the flip-up bolster and make them into bar stools.  You could just lean there all day long, drinking and pissing, until you pass out, and then, the side arm bolsters would keep you from hitting the floor!
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's got tiger stripes on the wall of one room but the Detroit Lion's symbol on the basketball court. Not gonna mention Kylo Ren's bathroom. Their designer needs to go to rehab
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it makes more sense when you realize the sink is the shower.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was it a frat house?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell is it even there...

1. The spigot above the toilet
2. The ceiling-mounted handle bar in the shower

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah'mean: Why the hell is it even there...

1. The spigot above the toilet
2. The ceiling-mounted handle bar in the shower

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


1.  Sink above toilet that fills the tank is very common in Asian bathrooms.  Grey water doesn't go to waste.

2.  Shower fark grab bar?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah'mean: Why the hell is it even there...

1. The spigot above the toilet
2. The ceiling-mounted handle bar in the shower

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


Someone has never mixed Taco Bell and Woodford Reserve.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Why the hell is it even there...

1. The spigot above the toilet
2. The ceiling-mounted handle bar in the shower

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


Someone had a really good coupon from Restoration Hardware.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Man that is violently American
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It's called a sink subby. You have one as well


Only for the tall people
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Why the hell is it even there...

1. The spigot above the toilet
2. The ceiling-mounted handle bar in the shower

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


I dare say that spigot is a keg tap.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Brady boys had the plumber do it or they were gonna tell Sam about who was cleaning Alice's pipes.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Gubbo: It's called a sink subby. You have one as well

Only for the tall people


Maybe if you lost some weight you could pull yourself up to sit on it too.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What in hell happened to that door? It's like someone was banging to get out. Creepy.

/ "No, not the pee beer treatment!"
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Nah'mean: Why the hell is it even there...

1. The spigot above the toilet
2. The ceiling-mounted handle bar in the shower

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

I dare say that spigot is a keg tap.


There's another one in the SHOWER(picture 11)
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark.
Yes.

SOLD!

/ please note I am an aging male with a failing body
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My buddy who rehabs old houses claimed the other day that updating and individualizing a home might limit the breadth of interest in a house but will light some buyer up in $pendy ways. This might be an exception. This is HGTV After Dark madness
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: Breaker Moran: Nah'mean: Why the hell is it even there...

1. The spigot above the toilet
2. The ceiling-mounted handle bar in the shower

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

I dare say that spigot is a keg tap.

There's another one in the SHOWER(picture 11)


Redundancy !
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: IndyJohn: Gubbo: It's called a sink subby. You have one as well

Only for the tall people

Maybe if you lost some weight you could pull yourself up to sit on it too.


I've actually lost about 35 lbs in the past 18 months. Currently 6'1" and 190.  I could easily get in position to drop a deuce into the garbage disposal.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It's called a sink subby. You have one as well


Yeah, not what subby is talking about... :-)
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: Breaker Moran: Nah'mean: Why the hell is it even there...

1. The spigot above the toilet
2. The ceiling-mounted handle bar in the shower

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

I dare say that spigot is a keg tap.

There's another one in the SHOWER(picture 11)


LOL, right over the toilet.
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
> This property was designed with fun in mind!

O.O

Wut?

> This property was designed with fun in mind!
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: What in hell happened to that door? It's like someone was banging to get out. Creepy.

/ "No, not the pee beer treatment!"


Door has a big dog flap, if you want to leave.
 
FarkKnuckleDos
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Diogenes: [Fark user image 850x566]

I love it!  Especially with that beer tap right there.  You can drink to heart's content and not even have to step away to take a piss!


What comes through and has tried to beat it's way out of that double wide "pet door"?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Some bars in America used to have troughs running the length of the bar for convenience.  This was way back when women were not in bars (which in my mind were called saloons then).
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Why the hell is it even there...

1. The spigot above the toilet
2. The ceiling-mounted handle bar in the shower

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


That is a sharp eye. Now I'm convinced this was some kind of orgy house.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Nah'mean: Why the hell is it even there...

1. The spigot above the toilet
2. The ceiling-mounted handle bar in the shower

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

1.  Sink above toilet that fills the tank is very common in Asian bathrooms.  Grey water doesn't go to waste.

2.  Shower fark grab bar?


No, that is not what that is. Th

+at is a tap, even has the drain below it. This isn't for "filling the toilet".
 
kb7rky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't think "Urinals In The Kitchen" will be as big of a hit as "Toys In The Attic"

/and, you're welcome to that annoying earworm ;)
 
uberalice
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No one has mentioned the heated stage in the living room?
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It's called a sink subby. You have one as well


Exactly. It's perfect for washing nuts and berries.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: Kylo Ren's bathroom


Lol +1
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No kitchen bidet? Savages.

/what?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where is the rest of that 5k square footage? Are they counting the entire property?

And why, why do they always put the basketball goal up against a fence?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: +at is a tap, even has the drain below it. This isn't for "filling the toilet".


Not directly, anyway.

uberalice: No one has mentioned the heated stage in the living room?


Beat me to it.  What's that doing there?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
also why does that park have an 8-bit hockey rink?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: markie_farkie: Nah'mean: Why the hell is it even there...

1. The spigot above the toilet
2. The ceiling-mounted handle bar in the shower

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

1.  Sink above toilet that fills the tank is very common in Asian bathrooms.  Grey water doesn't go to waste.

2.  Shower fark grab bar?

No, that is not what that is. Th

+at is a tap, even has the drain below it. This isn't for "filling the toilet".


I zoomed in and enhanced, and can now conclude the correct answer to your statement is:

Well, not directly, or immediately.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FarkKnuckleDos: Diogenes: [Fark user image 850x566]

I love it!  Especially with that beer tap right there.  You can drink to heart's content and not even have to step away to take a piss!

What comes through and has tried to beat it's way out of that double wide "pet door"?


An interior decorator desperate to escape.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
stagefrighteliminator.comView Full Size

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size

Partitions ae geigh.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That had to be a frat house. There's no other explanation.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
For fark'd sake make up your mind - I get yelled at when I piss in the sink, now you yell when I install a urinal instead.  There's no pleasing you people!
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lsherm: That had to be a frat house. There's no other explanation.


The house is way too small for that.  Well, maybe it would work for one of those online schools if some guy schooling online at home decided he had to be in a fraternity.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Some bars in America used to have troughs running the length of the bar for convenience.  This was way back when women were not in bars (which in my mind were called saloons then).


at least the trough let you have some dignity if it was only accessible from one side. The worst one I ever saw was the circle urinal and no one would use it and was pissing in the the stalls our outside instead.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.