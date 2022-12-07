 Skip to content
(CNN)   "World's first 'upcycled' skyscraper saves Australian tower from demolition"   (cnn.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lowest carbon footprint building is one that has already been built. This is really cool.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is this thing infested with drop bears or something?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

IgG4: The lowest carbon footprint building is one that has already been built. This is really cool.


This goes for a lot of things.  For example, keeping older nuclear power plants open (provided there's no safety issues with their age) is a good thing, ladies and germs.  Likewise, continuing to drive your car instead of buying a new one is also good.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know, eventually building technology will reach a place where everything is sort of modular and 3d printable. At that stage this concept becomes really attractive because the core structure of building will in many cases be interchangeable with a number of facade options that could be swapped out as the building's mission changes over the decades.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They did that to the main campus library at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.  The state legislature wouldn't approve funding for a new library, but they would for a "refurbishing" project on the existing library.  So they essentially built a whole new building around the old one.  They ripped out all the walls/doors/windows, leaving just them main concrete and steel skeleton of the original and build a new building encasing it.  The new building was about twice as big as the old one.
 
morg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's upcycle?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Upcycled Skyscraper is a sex position worse than the Reverse Cowgirl but better than the Oral Hershiser
 
swankywanky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like a renovation, with extra steps. Or the same amount of steps. Like when you gut a house down to the studs and rebuild everything.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brap: [media.tenor.com image 640x486] [View Full Size image _x_]


Used as the opening line of "Who's afraid of Virginia Woolf"
/for what it's worth
 
DrWhy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

morg: What's upcycle?


Not much, but don't call my cycle.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: The Upcycled Skyscraper is a sex position worse than the Reverse Cowgirl but better than the Oral Hershiser


we tried that but my wife got too dizzy.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Up-cycling is such a good idea

