"Kinsey wanted Dellenback to film his own staff. There are three ways to read that sentence, all of them true." -Mary Roach, Bonk. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Reading Edition
12
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mary Roach is an American nonfiction writer who is equally a master at popular science and humor. She's published six New York Times bestsellers, covering taboo topics from sex, death, war, and the afterlife, all from a scientific perspective, made probably more interesting by her approach as a writer without a science background.  She approaches these questions with a self-deprecating awareness of her own ignorance that makes her writing easily approachable by those of us who also don't have PhDs, and she does it with a trademark humor that would easily stand on its own.

On the humor side of the scale, she often employs an almost Douglas Adams or PG Wodehouse-style sentence twist, where the end of a statement modifies a previous bit to comedic effect. For instance, describing a student in Packing for Mars: "He has a minor in explosives and the slightly bitter, misanthropic personality of someone who shouldn't." She also takes care to point out the utter absurdity of science, as in the headline quote, which makes reading about even the most banal or other uninteresting subjects fun.

From the science writer side, she approaches the topic with an everyperson's level of knowledge, letting her own curiosity drive her to comedic and educational effect. Reading her books, a reader might find themselves enjoying learning about things they might never have even thought about at all:

"The human head is of the same approximate size and weight as a roaster chicken. I have never before had the occasion to make the comparison, for never before today have I seen a head in a roasting pan." -Mary Roach, Stiff

True to her offbeat and oblique approach, this article lists seven 'Bad' writing habits to keep according to Mary Roach:

Promise things you can't deliver. The worst thing you can start with is a limitation.
Be unprepared. Preparing too much may limit your ability to wing it when you need to.
Get in over your head. If you only start on things you know how to do, you'll never learn or grow.
Sweat the small stuff. Details matter, especially in science.
Be disorganised. Don't let yourself get locked into an outline if you see another opportunity down the line.
Litter your prose with scientific jargon. "Sometimes the language of jargon is so rich, and can be narrative."
Act your shoe size, not your age. "If it takes maggots or farts to get people interested in a certain subject, so be it."

She's definitely a pantser not a plotter, but her approach sure seems to work.

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We're live on Amazon!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Announce thread on Fark
Trade Paperback
Kindle Edition

I'm currently looking around for more ways to advertise and market the anthologies, which leads us to . . .

The Writing Question of the Week!

What is the most effective way to market your books? What good and bad experiences have you learned? What tips and tricks are there for promotion?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can read that sentence in more than three ways, given that "film" can be two different verbs, "staff" can have multiple meanings and "his" can refer to either person in the sentence.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Mary Roach is an American nonfiction writer who is equally a mistress at popular science and humor.


FTFY
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea.  The only acceptance letter I've ever received is from this cheesy has-been news agregator website.

I treasure my rejections, though.
 
skyotter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Funny story, a while ago I grabbed The Roots of Desire by Marion Roach because I thought it was Mary.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/was still really good though
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you enjoyed Bonk, I'd highly recommend Dr Tatiana's Sex Advice to all Creation - by Olivia Judson. Entertaining and educational.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Kinsey Institute has some amazing online archives.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I have no idea.  The only acceptance letter I've ever received is from this cheesy has-been news agregator website.

I treasure my rejections, though.


You can publish through Kindle Direct publishing. Amazon will print your book on demand and ship it to whoever orders it. You're responsible for your own Editing and marketing though, and you can only sell through Amazon or by selling author copies that you purchase at cost.
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mary Roach asks and answers the questions you want to read about.  All her books are super readable and interesting.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have been doing lots of writing lately, mostly outlining a business plan. But I have noticed, as I keep putting pen to paper, that new ideas keep flowing as I keep working. It is a creative process, not just a mechanical one of filling out a form. That has kind of surprised me, how creative it has become.

On the other hand, when you keep putting pen to paper, and keep on doing it, the writing begins taking on a life of its own. That part didn't surprise me.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've read Mary Roach's STIFF book.  It was very, very good and covered all morbid bases.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mmmm... filmy.
 
