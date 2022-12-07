 Skip to content
(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   Onions everywhere. Or maybe it's dust   (kcra.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a wonderful way to go.   Being prepared for death is a grace I hope to obtain.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Onions, it's raining here.  Good thing too, stupid onions.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think this might happen to my stepgrandparents too.  He's 94, she turned 91 yesterday and they've been married 71 years.  Other than the time he was in the Air Force I don't think they've spent any time apart.
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's the point of a 79-year happy marriage if you just end up dead anyway?
 
Slypork
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Died at almost the same time. Hmmm. Murder-suicide?

/kidding
//Sweet that it was "death til we part"
///Just celebrated our 33rd anniversary and wish we could last as long.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Right in the feels I tell ya.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My folks recently celebrated their 63rd anniversary...in a time when most marriages don't last more than 63 minutes.

I hope they live that long.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

El Mariaski: What's the point of a 79-year happy marriage if you just end up dead anyway?


We all end up dead anyway. May as well find some happiness with someone along the way.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Louis C.K Live Comedy Special : Lasting Marriage || Louis C.K
Youtube -VX6YiSfgsM
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

feckingmorons: Being prepared for death is a grace I hope to obtain.


Make sure to have everything in order. Wills, etc.

Because if it comes when you don't expect it, well...it's a mess.
 
KB202
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kb7rky: My folks recently celebrated their 63rd anniversary...in a time when most marriages don't last more than 63 minutes.

I hope they live that long.


Eyeroll.
If you have to denigrate other relationships to make your own look like a "success" you failed at more than relationships.
 
