Fark NotNewsletter: Attack of the Giant Avocado!
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-12-07 2:08:46 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Thanks also to everyone who joined us for our pop-up Xmas movie riff night last Friday. Dallan was even able to join us since we started after his work hours were over. He's up for doing another one if we can find enough material, and I'm up to 40 minutes as of right now. If we can fill in with other weird holiday specials on YouTube we might be able to do another one, possibly this week or next. Send in submissions and we'll check them out.
News this week finally picked up pace, thankfully. Means we should have a fun Fark News Livestream Thursday at 4 p.m. - everyone's back, and we'll be covering Guns N' Roses' latest foray into IP lawsuits, cat goalkeepers, and fart taxes.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Exile On Beale Street had a question about TwowheelinTim's reaction to a sexy Grinch
fragMasterFlash had a simple explanation for why men tend to have fewer friends as they age
SoundOfOneHandWanking was dismayed by what was happening at a daycare center
Ghost Roach explained why people sometimes shoot in self defense at someone who's running away
bucket_pup just wanted a new friend
DarnoKonrad suggested one more change to Twitter after the character limit is increased to 1,000
kbronsito knew how to handle a storm that looked like a giant avocado on the weather map
NewportBarGuy was duly impressed by something Elon Musk had on his bedside table
EvaDewer had an argument against increasing Twitter's per-tweet character limit
Ivo Shandor shared this one weird trick to increase your credit score. Experian hates it
Smart:
KodosZardoz apparently sat next to an artist who would go on to produce famous work that's loved on Fark and all over
OdradekRex explained a home's unusual decorating scheme
Heamer discussed the difficulties of maintaining friendships
zez thought the view into Mauna Loa volcano didn't look that volcano-y
pastramithemosterotic knew why a county sheriff was involved in overhauling a school district's school disciplinary policy
odinsposse addressed the idea that children should be hit
physt looked at what work is like for H-1B visa holders
DarnoKonrad figured that some people do an awful lot of talking
NewportBarGuy talked about people who have perfect credit scores
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Your favorite holiday memory
Smart: jasonvatch emerged from church to find a white Christmas
Funny: jimjays' own words keep coming back
Politics Funny:
Psychopusher wrote a lovely poem about Vladimir Putin
Carter Pewterschmidt explained why Joe Biden should admit Donald Trump was right all along
Stile4aly complained about First Amendment rights violations
Cake Hunter had advice for Trump
BizarreMan had hopes for who's babysitting Trump after the White Supremacist Dinner Party debacle
Politics Smart:
coffeetime summed up Elon Musk's criticism of Alexander Vindman
unixpro looked at the people Herschel Walker claimed "haven't earned the right to change America"
Psychopusher analyzed conservative humor
Bith Set Me Up considered the outrageous demands millennials are making
aimtastic didn't think an article about some small-town Wisconsin voters made it any easier to understand them
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
EvaDewer showed us a familiar logo in a new light
RedZoneTuba made a WhiteZoneRoomba
Yammering_Splat_Vector interrupted with an alien invasion
RedZoneTuba knew what to do when life gives you ants
RedZoneTuba found a fishing spot thief
Wrongo stole the lampshades
RedZoneTuba blamed the cold water
Wrongo prayed for a singer with a less nasal voice
Wrongo escaped the island only to end up somewhere worse
Snubnose solved winter
Farktography theme: Horizontal Orientation
Lovesandwich gave us a peek at Crowsnest Mountain's peaks
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
This story brought to you by Ferfuk Sake, the premium Sake for when you just can't anymore
Man shot and doused with acid in baseless attack
Parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas under threat from a giant avocado
Coffee could go extinct. AND SO COULD ALL OF YOU IF I DON'T GET MY COFFEE
5 ▎ ▪ ▎0
Felonious monks
Nabors kills man at bachelor party with fentanyl-laced cocaine. Surprise, surprise surprise
Aaron Rodgers left Sunday's game with an oblique injury, as the Packers didn't want to be more specific
All right Collinson, I know things are tough right now, but we need you to reach deep down inside and pull out the stupidest take you possibly can
11th Circuit fires Cannon. Unfortunately, not into the sun
Vladimir Poopin
Mexico's planning on a ban of US' genetically modified corn, planting it firmly in a legal maize
I'll bet sheep and goats could be the perfect addition to your farm, but then, I like to gambol
Sweep the leg, Johnny. Put him in a doggie bag
Ghoulia Child
ABEND
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, although I didn't get many ideas on what to substitute for acine de pepe. On the Quiz itself, Denjiro came out on top with 939, followed by WoolyManwich in second with 934, both topping our modmin Two Dogs Farking's 928. SoundOfOneHandWanking made third with 927, rogod came in fourth with 909, and peachpicker makes it into the top five with 871.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the new business deal from everyone's second favorite way to lose money after crypto, online betting company DraftKings. Only 22% of quiztakers caught the article about their new relationship with Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby and rich people drinking mojitos with bourbon instead of rum. The new partnership involves a new app to further record everything you do on your phone, as well as requiring bettors to open up yet another account tied to your actual banking account for betting on horse races, just to make sure there's one more security risk for good measure. I mean, the money's gonna be going out rather than coming in anyways so I guess it's not that big of a deal.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about Miriam-Webster's Word of the Year for 2022. 88% of quiztakers had no idea that it wasn't gaslighting. I mean, I can't believe they would ever think such a thing. It's not like we run articles on stuff like word definitions, I mean, there's nothing even weird about it, and we do weird news here, Gaslighting is not even a thing, anyway, now that we have LED technology which is far more reliable and cheaper to operate, even if it does cause skin rashes in laboratory animals. Sheesh, some people.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the definition of "wheedle." Only 54% of quiztakers knew that it meant to use soft words and flattery to persuade. The alternate answer, to pare down incrementally or slowly, was actually the definition for "whittle." You can wheedle your boss for a raise, or you can whittle him a new chess set for his birthday. Good luck on either one.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about Christine McVie, who passed away last week. 96% of quiztakers knew her as the keyboardist, songwriter, and vocalist for Fleetwood Mac. That's her on lead vocals on songs like "Don't Stop," "Oh Daddy," and "You Make Loving Fun" on one of the best albums ever recorded, Rumours. I bet you can't guess from the titles where a lot of her songwriting inspiration came from. She will be missed.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again next Friday.
