(Independent)   Additional classified documents have been found at a Trump storage unit in West Palm Beach, right next to the suits and swords and wrestling belts   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    News  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JUST FARKING LOCK HIM UP ALREADY FOR THIS SHIAT!!!!

Reality Winner was held without bail for a full year while her trial was being prepared, and she only took A SINGLE classified document that was unrelated to national security.

This orange farking choad has been caught with hundreds of stolen TS, TS/SCI, and other classified documents, lied multiple times about it, then confessed that he actually did take them, and those documents could cost people their lives if adversaries obtained copies.

The fact that he's still walking around freely is an absolute travesty of justice at this point.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure he will get in just as much trouble for this as has gotten in for everything else. It's not like anyone, Trump, his lawyers, the DOJ, the DOJs lawyers, didn't see this coming.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it had a Master Lock #3 on the door!

A. MASTER. LOCK.

Clearly that's enough for it to be considered "secure".
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before all the eeyores stink up the thread with their unchanged diapers.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting this, but not this soon.
 
EsquiretheDuke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will anything stick on TFG? I mean, other than Dollar Store spray tan...
 
Your_Midnight_Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much criming can one fat fark do? Jeezus, arrest this farker already.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This farking chode is making a mockery of our legal system.

Where the fark is the DOJ?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tinker, Apprentice, Storage Wars, Spy
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine what that storage unit smells like.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: In before all the eeyores stink up the thread with their unchanged diapers.


Way way too late
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: But it had a Master Lock #3 on the door!


[833] Missed Opportunity: The Redesigned Master Lock No. 3
Youtube uOO8yA2eU7M
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: Master Lock #3


cdn.masterlock.comView Full Size
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: But it had a Master Lock #3 on the door!

A. MASTER. LOCK.

Clearly that's enough for it to be considered "secure".


I heard it was a special Master lock. So, even betterer.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The DOJ oughtta search every space marginally associated with Trump that is large enough to contain a sheet of paper, as we're well past what any conceivable level of "oopsy daisy!" could account for and have been for a while
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got him now!

/et al
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: But it had a Master Lock #3 on the door!

A. MASTER. LOCK.

Clearly that's enough for it to be considered "secure".


... and pin 1 is binding.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: JUST FARKING LOCK HIM UP ALREADY FOR THIS SHIAT!!!!

Reality Winner was held without bail for a full year while her trial was being prepared, and she only took A SINGLE classified document that was unrelated to national security.

This orange farking choad has been caught with hundreds of stolen TS, TS/SCI, and other classified documents, lied multiple times about it, then confessed that he actually did take them, and those documents could cost people their lives if adversaries obtained copies.

The fact that he's still walking around freely is an absolute travesty of justice at this point.


If you're going to go after a former king, or should I say specifically not-king that has no special protection from the law, you best not do it when they're alive, or if you have plausible deniability, or if you might work up a sweat.
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next, he's gonna tell us he declassified them with his mind control powerz and that it is the FBI who are the ball lickers.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hid my weed better as a teenager than this guy even tried
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Called it.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll probably get accused of being an Eeyore for this, but FOR FARKS SAKE, CHARGE HIM ALREADY
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello there, I am normal not from North Korea man. Can I have those launch codes please?
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: Sword and Shield: But it had a Master Lock #3 on the door!

[YouTube video: [833] Missed Opportunity: The Redesigned Master Lock No. 3]


*shakes tiny fist*
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry I'm late. Apparently I shat my pants or something, I guess. Anyway, he's been arrested for this by now, right?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 850x520]


You're going to give him the keys? I knew you were in on it!!!
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: JUST FARKING LOCK HIM UP ALREADY FOR THIS SHIAT!!!!

Reality Winner was held without bail for a full year while her trial was being prepared, and she only took A SINGLE classified document that was unrelated to national security.

This orange farking choad has been caught with hundreds of stolen TS, TS/SCI, and other classified documents, lied multiple times about it, then confessed that he actually did take them, and those documents could cost people their lives if adversaries obtained copies.

The fact that he's still walking around freely is an absolute travesty of justice at this point.


The process is grinding so finely it will make your head spin!
 
guestguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: Imagine what that storage unit smells like.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Wessoman: In before all the eeyores stink up the thread with their unchanged diapers.


Prove them wrong.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: But it had a Master Lock #3 on the door!

A. MASTER. LOCK.

Clearly that's enough for it to be considered "secure".


And a 0900-1630 guard... with a guard dog!  One of them mean Mexican Chihuahuas!
(some, I am sure, are fine dogs.)
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: JUST FARKING LOCK HIM UP ALREADY FOR THIS SHIAT!!!!

Reality Winner was held without bail for a full year while her trial was being prepared, and she only took A SINGLE classified document that was unrelated to national security.

This orange farking choad has been caught with hundreds of stolen TS, TS/SCI, and other classified documents, lied multiple times about it, then confessed that he actually did take them, and those documents could cost people their lives if adversaries obtained copies.

The fact that he's still walking around freely is an absolute travesty of justice at this point.


You imply that the US Justice System is an effective system that applies the rule of law with prudence and equality. You must have it confused with another country that has an actual well functioning democracy
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was this the team hired by TFG's lawyers? Figures they couldn't even get folks smart enough to not find anything.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

saywhonow: Called it.


I'm going to csll right now that there are some documents he took that they will never find.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: JUST FARKING LOCK HIM UP ALREADY FOR THIS SHIAT!!!!

Reality Winner was held without bail for a full year while her trial was being prepared, and she only took A SINGLE classified document that was unrelated to national security.

This orange farking choad has been caught with hundreds of stolen TS, TS/SCI, and other classified documents, lied multiple times about it, then confessed that he actually did take them, and those documents could cost people their lives if adversaries obtained copies.

The fact that he's still walking around freely is an absolute travesty of justice at this point.


you're an eeyore!
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Pussy grabber" turns out to be the best thing about Donald JOHN Trump.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: But it had a Master Lock #3 on the door!

A. MASTER. LOCK.

Clearly that's enough for it to be considered "secure".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 850x520]


When?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Time to dig Ivana up!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now tell Fox News there was a photo of Hunter Biden's dong behind that door and ask them if the public has the right to know.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"In before" should be filtered to "I'm a god damned moron".
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This search by his own legal team is probably a damage control effort at this point.

Damage control for their own careers and freedom.

The attorneys who attested the last time that all documents had been turned over "based upon information and  knowledge" don't want to spend the next 50 years in prison for Dump's crimes.

Finding even more classified documents that were either hidden or moved there from somewhere else after the fact gives them an out to the first document.

Now they can claim that their client knowingly deceived them and committed a crime in the process, rendering attorney-client privilege moot.
 
mamoru [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: This farking chode is making a mockery of our legal system.

Where the fark is the DOJ?


Dotting "i"s and crossing "t"s. And now with this new evidence, there will probably be additional "i" dotting and "t" crossing that will need to be done before Trump can be arrested. 

It's not like he's a black kid who may or may not have stolen a backpack, who must be locked up for years without trial at Rikers!
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, ffs.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
 Maybe it'll be worthwhile to search all the trump properties
 
pounddawg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 313 comments


