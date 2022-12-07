 Skip to content
(AccuWeather)   Much of the US is facing a Snowmageddon by/through this weekend. Maybe they'll give it a name, like bomb cyclone or polar vortex. Or Fred   (accuweather.com) divider line
Lee451
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm too sexy for my snow storm

/right, said Fred!
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alice Scooper?
Frostin' Plowers?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like 2% of the United States, tops.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: That looks like 2% of the United States, tops.


We've probably got a foot and it's still snowing here in Anchorage, so... 2.0000001%.  Be fair.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm in Milwaukee... guess it's gonna be an inside weekend.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I vote for Fred.
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Much of the US" looks a lot smaller than I thought it would.

I hope the elk will be okay.
 
pdieten
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Three to six inches? This is what you call snowmageddon? dafuq is the matter with people?
 
Tentacle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pdieten: Three to six inches? This is what you call snowmageddon? dafuq is the matter with people?


snow tires are expensive yo
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pdieten: Three to six inches? This is what you call snowmageddon? dafuq is the matter with people?


It's not even a snowdicament .
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fred was convinced his dandruff wasn't that big of a deal,

..until it was too late <theremin noises>
 
Lish
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pdieten: Three to six inches? This is what you call snowmageddon? dafuq is the matter with people?


Yawn, 3-6" in a part of the country that routinely gets that much. (3-6" in say North Carolina could qualify as snowmageddon.)
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I like the name "Terry". Snowstorm Terry. Just throwing that out there if someone wants to use it.
 
skyotter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just a couple more weeks until winter, too!
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Snowy Montana?

i3.posta.com.trView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Might rain here, but too "warm" for snow below 1200 ft.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jesus subby, drama queen much?

"Some snow" in Detroit and Chicago.

From TFA: The storm will not be a blockbuster in terms of snowfall accumulations, but some heavily populated and well-traveled interstates are in line to pick up a few inches of snow. As a result, motorists could have to deal with slippery road conditions.

The second storm? The snow MIGHT accumulate, but it may as well melt as it falls.

They don't even know if the roads will be slippery on the Chicago lakefront because it's not cold enough, and this storm isn't guaranteed to drop the temp that much.

Same with this storm in Michigan on Friday, the snow might just melt when it lands.

And on and on and on...

This isn't a "Snowmageddon", this is, at best, a let down of a winter storm. This is some ho-hum shiat, subby.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Go Fred!
 
wxboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes, "much" of the US.

tropicaltidbits.comView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can't find the video but this reminds of the Michigan anchorperson who asked the meteorologist: "So Bob, what happened to that 8 inches you promised me last night?"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pdieten: Three to six inches? This is what you call snowmageddon? dafuq is the matter with people?


Came to say this. People are dumb.
 
groppet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
3-6 inches? Maybe if it was Alabama, Mississippi and Florida that would be bad but for that area seems like hardly a bother.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yes, Subby, Snowmageddon Fred is a perfectly cromulent Fark handle.
 
whitroth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm in the DC 'burbs. Snow, please? Pretty please?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's a bomb-ass cyclone!

Summon XKCD...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I find it humorous that most of Michigan is predicted to get snowfall, but the Keweenaw peninsula isn't. Not that the Keweenaw is known for snowfall or anyth.....


lirp.cdn-website.comView Full Size
 
