(Yahoo)   There's a certain group of people that aren't too happy about a proposed "fart tax" not including your lactose intolerant Uncle Larry and other "pull my finger" aficionados   (uk.finance.yahoo.com) divider line
24 Comments
Klom Dark
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Invest in seaweed feed!
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
People love to make jokes about farming emissions, after all farts are funny. But I'd like to point out that I've seen several pilots over the years talk about how they always know when they are flying over large cattle farms as even at 5 miles up you can smell traces of it.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
To be fair, this tax should be on the consumer and not the producer. If they want to reduce the amount of methane then reduce the demand by making it more expensive.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: People love to make jokes about farming emissions, after all farts are funny. But I'd like to point out that I've seen several pilots over the years talk about how they always know when they are flying over large cattle farms as even at 5 miles up you can smell traces of it.


So the earth smells bad.  Maybe that's why the aliens are staying away.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: To be fair, this tax should be on the consumer and not the producer. If they want to reduce the amount of methane then reduce the demand by making it more expensive.


Username udderly fails to check out
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Or at least that's the excuse they tell their co-pilots / passengers.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: cowsaregoodeating: To be fair, this tax should be on the consumer and not the producer. If they want to reduce the amount of methane then reduce the demand by making it more expensive.

Username udderly fails to check out


You can't taste price.
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'll give up my farts when they pry my cold dead ass apart.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The fart tax is what you pay after drinking Red Stripe.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Madman drummers bummers: cowsaregoodeating: To be fair, this tax should be on the consumer and not the producer. If they want to reduce the amount of methane then reduce the demand by making it more expensive.

Username udderly fails to check out

You can't taste price.


Never had wagyu, I take it.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kukukupo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've said it before; it is getting harder and harder to tell if it is a real article or a piece from the Onion.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
While I agree we must reduce all sources of greenhouse gas emissions, dis-incentivizing cattle emissions is troublesome.  Making red meat more expensive and thus less appealing to consumers will reduce both emissions and a disproportionate source of water and grain resources.  However, it will shift human diets to other protein-rich sources, such as beans and legumes.  The end result will be less cattle emitting methane, but far, far more humans emitting methane.  So yes, beans are good for your heart and we should eat them with every meal, but the more you eat, the more you become a source of troublesome greenhouse gas emissions.
 
CCNP
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: To be fair, this tax should be on the consumer and not the producer.


All taxes are on consumers. Every producer passes all taxes along to consumers in the form of higher prices. It doesn't matter where along the supply chain the tax is imposed, because the consumer is the one paying it all at the end of the day.

This is true for all products and services.

"Economics is a subject that does not greatly respect one's wishes." Nikita Khrushchev, Premier - USSR
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thanks Smokey!
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is dumb.  They want to be carbon neutral by 2050, but their cows and sheep are 50% of their exports.  Are they trying to tax their agriculture business out of existence?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'd be broke in a week.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Either we transition or we die.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Congratulations, Lefty Communists - you've finally found a way to literally tax the air we breathe!

I can't wait until Putin starts dropping the bombs - and I hope he starts with the nuclear-free zones. That's the great reset I'm looking for - instead of us going back hundreds of years when only our rulers could afford such things as food.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Steve Martin - Smokers
Youtube QFSymUhbVMg
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Congratulations, Lefty Communists - you've finally found a way to literally tax the air we breathe!

I can't wait until Putin starts dropping the bombs - and I hope he starts with the nuclear-free zones. That's the great reset I'm looking for - instead of us going back hundreds of years when only our rulers could afford such things as food.


Sarcasm or stupidity?

/2nd time I've used this exact comment in the last 5 minutes.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's why Ferdinand sat under the cork tree

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: To be fair, this tax should be on the consumer and not the producer. If they want to reduce the amount of methane then reduce the demand by making it more expensive.


I know TFA is New Zealand and not US, but if we're going to pass the fart tax on to consumers, we should end the considerable beef subsidies while we're at it and move that money over to first order food subsidies, especially fruit and vegetables.

The consequences will be fewer McDonalds in the world; I think I can live with that.

/And while I'm wishing on a star, let's end sugar subsidies and add a proper snack tax on the ultra processed foods and drinks.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Whoever smelt it gets taxed on it.
 
