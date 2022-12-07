 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Comsat Angels, Crowded House, Sparks, XTC, Squeeze, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #413. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Falling by the Comsat Angels is one of my all-time favorite tunes.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Howdy Howdy Howdy!
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

You had me at Crowded House ...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"California Art." You can collect it. You guys are so hoidy toidy.

"New Jersey Art" is not in museums... It's drawn all over buildings and bridges, uninvited, everywhere.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!

A lot to look forward to today, I see.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KamikazeCraig: [i.imgflip.com image 399x224]
You had me at Crowded House ...


or their original band Split Enz

Split Enz - Six Months In A Leaky Boat (Official Video)
Youtube cSGpLto1yxU
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: KamikazeCraig: [i.imgflip.com image 399x224]
You had me at Crowded House ...

or their original band Split Enz

[YouTube video: Split Enz - Six Months In A Leaky Boat (Official Video)]


*clicks Play*

Appetizer, doncha know.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
IIRC, did SCNW recently see the Psychedelic Furs?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've stuck with Midweek Church Service longer than I did with regular church.
 
