(Insider)   Surgeon looks at 7 clitorises which is pretty good rate considering he's slept with 50 women   (insider.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Clitoris, Sex organ, Surgery, number of nerve fibers, Penis, Physician, human clitoris, researcher Blair Peters  
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hair color is oddly appropriate.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A surgeon looked at 7 clitorises under a microscope...

I'm all for introducing toys into the bedroom, but this could be a bit awkward.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No wonder we can't find it. You need a goddamn microscope.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Only 7?  I see more on a daily basis on my reddit masturabatory multireddit/feed.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Knowing this could be a game-changer for restoring pleasure sensations during gender-affirming and genital-mutilation surgeries, Peters said."

What.

/I know what he probably meant to say, but . . .
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Clitorises sounds so funny to me. Super tiny penis is better.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A gender-affirming surgeon with pink hair? I give it 48 hours before the talk radio loons start spinning a story about how he cut those clitorii(?) off of Christian babies as a Satanic sacrifice to Nancy Pelosi.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: "Knowing this could be a game-changer for restoring pleasure sensations during gender-affirming and genital-mutilation surgeries, Peters said."

What.

/I know what he probably meant to say, but . . .


You know some cultures think women enjoying sex is horrible. As it turns them into insatiable sluts and will cheat of the married men, so they cut off the joy button, right?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Only 7?  I see more on a daily basis on my reddit masturabatory multireddit/feed.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, but once you try looking at those pictures really close up, they're useless for studies.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
With the number of farkers that continue to complain that they cannot ever find a clitoris, one has to wonder if their chosen partners were born with one.
Fark user imageView Full Size



/NTTIAWWT
//Just saying, if you have gotten to middle age and still can't find it, maybe it's not actually there?
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did he fix the cable afterwards?
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'll go out on a limb here and guess that most women would object to a funny colored hair individual chopping off their clitoris so it could be studied under a microscope.  More likely that the studied clitorii were organ donations post mortum.  So girls, when you indicate your organ donation status on your driver's license, you may be giving this individual the green light to get truly up close and personal with your own personal clitoris.  For science, of course.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: the_rhino: Only 7?  I see more on a daily basis on my reddit masturabatory multireddit/feed.

[Fark user image 216x215]

Yeah, but once you try looking at those pictures really close up, they're useless for studies.


Low res photos suck.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I heard dolphins have clits very similar to humans.
I wonder if God did that on porpoise.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We finally found a cis man who can find the clitoris!

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: "Knowing this could be a game-changer for restoring pleasure sensations during gender-affirming and genital-mutilation surgeries, Peters said."

What.

/I know what he probably meant to say, but . . .


What do you think he meant?

I think it is a standard phrase for a clitoridectomy, which has no medical purpose so is aptly characterized by the phrase.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: the_rhino: Only 7?  I see more on a daily basis on my reddit masturabatory multireddit/feed.

[Fark user image image 216x215]

Yeah, but once you try looking at those pictures really close up, they're useless for studies.


To be fair, this is how I saw the clitoris growing up in the 80's

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Chthonic Echoes: "Knowing this could be a game-changer for restoring pleasure sensations during gender-affirming and genital-mutilation surgeries, Peters said."

What.

/I know what he probably meant to say, but . . .

You know some cultures think women enjoying sex is horrible. As it turns them into insatiable sluts and will cheat of the married men, so they cut off the joy button, right?


I'm aware of that, and expect that the surgeon meant to say something like "genital-mutilation-repair/reversal surgeries".

It was the literal meaning of the words quoted that struck me as humorous. Your mileage may vary.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Commonly-cited research on cows found 8,000."  Commonly cited cow clitoris research just seems hilarious to me

I thought it was always well understood that the clitoris was packed full of thousands  Of nerves, Is this such a brand new discovery?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There are not hard to find. Especially if the woman is aroused. You can feel it and even notice it is engorged and "hard" (kind of) despite of his relative small size. Maybe you are doing it wrong.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: "Commonly-cited research on cows found 8,000."  Commonly cited cow clitoris research just seems hilarious to me

I thought it was always well understood that the clitoris was packed full of thousands  Of nerves, Is this such a brand new discovery?


I guess something that I always knew, but never really thought about until reading that sentence is that cows have clitorises...
 
carkiller
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Love that he plans to use this to improve the quality of phalloplasties in particular. I hope he helps a lot of people.

/ love my own personal bespoke clit
// only-half-in-jest asked Dr. McGinn's office whether anyone had ever asked for a revision to dial the orgasms back a touch
/// because girl....🎆
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now I'm trying to work out the funniest possible plural.

Clitorises is boring.

Clitorati is getting closer.

/the plural of mulva is mulvae
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Commonly cited cow clitoris research just seems hilarious to me


Sex Pistols cover band?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I find this kinda funny considering there's a female gynecologist who has been citing 10k+ for quite a few years now. There was a link about her on Fark and everything.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He probably would have had the chance to see more than 7 if he didn't have those pink Crocs on.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: I'll go out on a limb here and guess that most women would object to a funny colored hair individual chopping off their clitoris so it could be studied under a microscope.  More likely that the studied clitorii were organ donations post mortum.  So girls, when you indicate your organ donation status on your driver's license, you may be giving this individual the green light to get truly up close and personal with your own personal clitoris.  For science, of course.


Might want to climb down from that limb and RTFA, then

/yeah, yeah... "RTFA? Welcome to Fark"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
im5.ezgif.com
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
St Vincent - Surgeon (4AD Session)
Youtube XjZgiv2F1QY
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: You know some cultures think women enjoying sex is horrible. As it turns them into insatiable sluts and will cheat of the married men,


Let's leave that discussion about conservatives in the US to the Politab.

/Yes I chopped the clit chopping part of the quote, so my post makes sense...for now.
 
benelane
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Brawndo: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: the_rhino: Only 7?  I see more on a daily basis on my reddit masturabatory multireddit/feed.

[Fark user image image 216x215]

Yeah, but once you try looking at those pictures really close up, they're useless for studies.

To be fair, this is how I saw the clitoris growing up in the 80's

[Fark user image image 425x239]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure we had a thread on this a month ago.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: clitorii(?)


Clitorēs.
 
bkrogers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He turns clits into penises and his last name is Peters.
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't have anything meaningful to add, other than agreeing that I'd thought this was already settled as being pretty farking obvious.

But I'd like to point out that this dude exists, and, as my wife likes to when the Stars play the Jackets, "You Clitsome, you Losesome".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: With the number of farkers that continue to complain that they cannot ever find a clitoris, one has to wonder if their chosen partners were born with one.
[Fark user image image 349x152]


/NTTIAWWT
//Just saying, if you have gotten to middle age and still can't find it, maybe it's not actually there?


Apparently if you're under-endowed in the clitoral area, topical testosterone can get some growth to happen.  But the testosterone doesn't care to stay local, so you have to worry about all the possible side effects.

Might be worth it to have a nub the average sex partner can't miss, though.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Clitorises sounds so funny to me. Super tiny penis is better.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WillofJ2: "Commonly-cited research on cows found 8,000."  Commonly cited cow clitoris research just seems hilarious to me

I thought it was always well understood that the clitoris was packed full of thousands  Of nerves, Is this such a brand new discovery?


No. What makes you think so? Not the article, or the stuff you cited.
 
