(Daily Mail)   "Hey, it's great-great-uncle Norman. How's the afterlife? ARGGGHHHHH"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
13
posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2022 at 11:05 AM



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Merltech
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Must of pissed off someone when they where alive.
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd love to see that guy's internal flow chart of decisions that led to this.
 
holybull99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
His ancestors wanted him to bee with them.
 
ur14me
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now I question the existence of bees in addition to to afterlife.
 
skyotter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Scooping Bees
Youtube yTOKQEpfP6M
 
Petey4335
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Eugene, no!
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's... both disturbing and funny at the same time.

RIP delusional schizotypal dude.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

derfiticulum: I'd love to see that guy's internal flow chart of decisions that led to this.


It is a pretty common traditional practice across Europe to tell hives of the death of a family member (note that I am saying that the practice has been seen across most of Europe, not that every European drops everything and runs to yell into a beehive when someone dies).  One given reason is that bees are a family and it is symbolic of letting the actual family know.  Until only about a century ago, telling family members more than about twenty miles away was essentially impossible in any timeframe to let them attend a funeral, so it was a symbolic act let you off the hook for familial duty.  If you kind of muddled that together, I can see you thinking the bees were your family and thus telling them about Uncle Harold transfers Uncle Harold's soul into the bees, and over time that would put all your relatives in the hive.  It's coocoo-bananas, but I can see it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You could call him the...
<puts on sunglasses>
Bee-Reaved

//YEEAAAAHHHHZZZZZZZZZZZZ
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


from the original Bey-Hive
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh great!  So now the local bee hive is full of Trump voters?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nqevu said failing to decode the ancestors' message may have caused the bees to turn on him.


Drink More Ovaltine! Buzz, Buzz, Buzz! Ovaltine! Buzz! Ovaltine! Buzz!
 
