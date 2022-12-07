 Skip to content
(Time) Hero TIME Magazine's 'Person of the Year' is exactly who you think it should be   (time.com) divider line
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The comedian?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, it's obviously Elon... clicks link... Zelensky?!
What a ripoff!

/s (in case it wasn't obvious)
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Well, it's obviously Elon... clicks link... Zelensky?!
What a ripoff!

/s (in case it wasn't obvious)


There will be people who are upset with this choice.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Nah'mean: Well, it's obviously Elon... clicks link... Zelensky?!
What a ripoff!

/s (in case it wasn't obvious)

There will be people who are upset with this choice.


Yeah, but no one we really care about.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Gubbo: Nah'mean: Well, it's obviously Elon... clicks link... Zelensky?!
What a ripoff!

/s (in case it wasn't obvious)

There will be people who are upset with this choice.

Yeah, but no one we really care about.


This is also true.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I posted this photo on FB, Meta, Whatevers, and they blocked it saying it was 'false information' because Banksey did not create it, as someone may have posted. Bots can run your life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TFG to demand to be installed as Time POTY since the selection process was unquestionably compromised.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to the house GOPs bill to sanction Time Magazine next year.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: I posted this photo on FB, Meta, Whatevers, and they blocked it saying it was 'false information' because Banksey did not create it, as someone may have posted. Bots can run your life.

[Fark user image 780x775]


Well there's your problem. You're still using Facebook. Stop being part of the problem and stop using it.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The women of Iran?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The comedian?


What a lot of people don't know is he's not just a comedian, he has a large media empire in Ukraine and is a savvy businessman. Kind of like how Trump sees himself, but for real.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damn straight
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was expecting it to be Ye.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Gubbo: Nah'mean: Well, it's obviously Elon... clicks link... Zelensky?!
What a ripoff!

/s (in case it wasn't obvious)

There will be people who are upset with this choice.

Yeah, but no one we really care about.


Right. Just Republicans.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I was expecting it to be Ye.


So was he.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The comedian?


Comedian, President, global champion of democracy.  The guy likes to wet his beak in everything.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: The women of Iran?


https://time.com/heroes-of-the-year-2022-women-of-iran/
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

shastacola: King of Monkeys: The women of Iran?

https://time.com/heroes-of-the-year-2022-women-of-iran/


Spiffy!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They had the Herschel Walker cover ready to go, had last night turned out differently.
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: I posted this photo on FB, Meta, Whatevers, and they blocked it saying it was 'false information' because Banksey did not create it, as someone may have posted. Bots can run your life.

[Fark user image image 780x775]


He's a Facebook user!  Get him!!!  Don't let them come here and ruin everything.  "I posted this on FB" - please don't ever start any kind of conversation with that, nobody has ever cared or will ever care what you posted on Facebook or what all the other idiots did when you posted it.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.scdn.coView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: They had the Herschel Walker cover ready to go, had last night turned out differently.


"Werewolf of the year"
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't be Musk don't be Musk don't be Musk thank goodness.
 
replacementcool
‘’ less than a minute ago  
pfft I was person of the year in 2006, and I hadn't done anything with my life, and still haven't.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't despair, Pooty and Donnie.  Newsspeak hasn't named their man of the year yet
 
