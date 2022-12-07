 Skip to content
Iran fails to dim their brights
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boom Boom (Out Go The Lights)
Youtube lG_zym_OJTc
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....and they had a broken taillight even.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans and expeditionary sea base platform ship USS Lewis B. Puller deescalated the situation by using audible warnings and non-lethal lasers, according to CENTCOM

This implies that they have lethal lasers.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: ....and they had a broken taillight even.


This is my stern look.

resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey, dim those lights!"

"I'm a lighthouse. Your call."
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans and expeditionary sea base platform ship USS Lewis B. Puller deescalated the situation by using audible warnings and non-lethal lasers, according to CENTCOM

This implies that they have lethal lasers.


They do. Targeting lasers used to guide anti-ship missiles are pretty lethal.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans and expeditionary sea base platform ship USS Lewis B. Puller deescalated the situation by using audible warnings and non-lethal lasers, according to CENTCOM

This implies that they have lethal lasers.


Well, obviously the Navy ship doesm't have any on it, that would be ridiculous.

The lethal lasers are attached to the trained sharks and seabass swimming alongside.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: This implies that they have lethal lasers.


They're on the heads of the sharks.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

I guess this was never translated into Persian
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans

Should have guided a missile right up their wazoo
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their caliope's gonna crash to the ground.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: Albert911emt: ....and they had a broken taillight even.

This is my stern look.

[resizing.flixster.com image 154x154]


What a stern might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: Madman drummers bummers: The guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans and expeditionary sea base platform ship USS Lewis B. Puller deescalated the situation by using audible warnings and non-lethal lasers, according to CENTCOM

This implies that they have lethal lasers.

Well, obviously the Navy ship doesm't have any on it, that would be ridiculous.

The lethal lasers are attached to the trained sharks and seabass swimming alongside.


Don't forget the ones in space.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans and expeditionary sea base platform ship USS Lewis B. Puller deescalated the situation by using audible warnings and non-lethal lasers, according to CENTCOM

This implies that they have lethal lasers.


I know there are tests ongoing for pulsed lasers that might be able to destroy things like incoming missiles.  Sounds like in this case they used something more like this.  Having a visible reminder that the opposing force could utterly obliterate you in an instant if they even THINK you're going to do something untoward is a pretty good de-escalation technique, as long as you're rational.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still pissed about that soccer game, I see.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, it's like that weapons AI program hates bright lights. Sorry about the hole in the water where your boat used to be. We'll be looking into that computer glitch but in the meantime we suggest keeping at least 1KM away or this could happen again. We'll let you know if and when we get this issue resolved. Buhbye.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans"

Sounds like the story shoulda resolved itself.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ol' "unarmed security guard with a flashlight" defense?
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they better be careful, I hear it's a part of a gang initiation
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abbarach: Madman drummers bummers: The guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans and expeditionary sea base platform ship USS Lewis B. Puller deescalated the situation by using audible warnings and non-lethal lasers, according to CENTCOM

This implies that they have lethal lasers.

I know there are tests ongoing for pulsed lasers that might be able to destroy things like incoming missiles.  Sounds like in this case they used something more like this.  Having a visible reminder that the opposing force could utterly obliterate you in an instant if they even THINK you're going to do something untoward is a pretty good de-escalation technique, as long as you're rational.


It's a guided missile ship, so I'm just guessing that they painted the Iranian ship with a targeting laser and asked them if they felt lucky.   Pretty sure the USS Cole is still remembered by Naval personnel.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fasces Breaker: "The guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans"

Sounds like the story shoulda resolved itself.


It did, all five of the Sullivans died on the same ship.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Juneau_(CL-52)
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those sensors on board, and we're supposed to think this? God, I imagine that the Iranians did shine a spotlight at 150 yards, because there is no farking way it would blind American tech, and they just wanted to see the ship up close.
 
abbarach
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Fasces Breaker: "The guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans"

Sounds like the story shoulda resolved itself.

It did, all five of the Sullivans died on the same ship.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Juneau_(CL-52)


The band Caroline's Spine's most recognized song was inspired by their story
sullivan - caroline's spine
Youtube Zi8wMWInVFs
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: All those sensors on board, and we're supposed to think this? God, I imagine that the Iranians did shine a spotlight at 150 yards, because there is no farking way it would blind American tech, and they just wanted to see the ship up close.


We all know the type of person who considers flashlights to be assault.  They complain about everything.  It's never their fault, is it?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans and expeditionary sea base platform ship USS Lewis B. Puller deescalated the situation by using audible warnings and non-lethal lasers, according to CENTCOM

This implies that they have lethal lasers.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Up next, Iranian speed boat attempts to deafen US Navy using a handheld airhorn.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Summoning sniper on duty, to the nest, for lights out.
 
derio42
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights (Official Audio)
Youtube fHI8X4OXluQ
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As my uncle who served in the armed forces pointed out, the sail versus motor right of way does not apply to a naval frigate withint the frigate's turning radius.
 
derio42
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Manfred Mann's Earth Band - Blinded By The Light (Watch 1978)
Youtube cgOvpIK_kSA


Blinded by the light
Wrapped like a douche
Another runner in the night
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Iranian Patrol Boat Shines Light at US Warship and Dog Bites Man.

Details at 11:00.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Iran has been pushing us for years, ever since they discovered we don't really respond to small annoyances. But one of these days they're going to come across a captain who is all out of farks to give, and we're gonna turn one of these little shrimping boats into vapor. I'm sure when that happens, Iran and it's few allies will act shocked and appalled that we did something.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brantgoose: As my uncle who served in the armed forces pointed out, the sail versus motor right of way does not apply to a naval frigate withint the frigate's turning radius.


As my grandfather used to say about traffic in general, "There's plenty of dead people who had the Right of Way."
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Iran has been pushing us for years, ever since they discovered we don't really respond to small annoyances. But one of these days they're going to come across a captain who is all out of farks to give, and we're gonna turn one of these little shrimping boats into vapor. I'm sure when that happens, Iran and it's few allies will act shocked and appalled that we did something.


And we'll be out of line when we do it.

Small steps first.

We just need to pop them in the grill one time and they'll go find someone else to play with.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

derio42: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/cgOvpIK_kSA]

Blinded by the light
Wrapped like a douche
Another runner in the night


And little hurly burly gave my anus a swirly and asked me if I needed a ride.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Iranians were sailing Ford F450 mode.
 
