(USA Today)   Never forget what happened on this day in 1941, unless you're George H W Bush, in which case that date was Sept 7th   (usatoday.com) divider line
LeroyB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A date which will live in infamy
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sleeping giant was awoken and filled with terrible resolve.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/12/06/a-proclamation-on-national-pearl-harbor-remembrance-day-2022-2022/
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, if you're George H W Bush, you're dead.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cousin is half black and half Japanese every Dec. 7th he attacked Pearl Baily

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, was this a campaign gaffe by Bush Sr or something?
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hated that movie.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Wait, was this a campaign gaffe by Bush Sr or something?


No, it was when the Japanese attacked the naval base in Hawaii.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrEMHmrk2: I hated that movie.


That movie angered me so much I ordered the DVD for Tora Tora Tora.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrEMHmrk2: I hated that movie.


Come on, you didn't like the fact that fighter pilots immediately transitioned into bomber pilots so the two main characters could be involved in the revenge Dolittle Raid after the attack on Pearl Harbor?
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: DrEMHmrk2: I hated that movie.

That movie angered me so much I ordered the DVD for Tora Tora Tora.


BEST "Pearl Harbor" movie was TORA! TORA! TORA!
More like a docu-drama movie.

The one called Pearl Harbor was nothing more than a love story.
LOL, taking trained FIGHTER pilots, and in a couple months making them
bomber pilots.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: Arkanaut: Wait, was this a campaign gaffe by Bush Sr or something?

No, it was when the Japanese attacked the naval base in Hawaii.


That's a pretty big campaign gaffe.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
SuperSix-Two
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

p51d007: Red Shirt Blues: DrEMHmrk2: I hated that movie.

That movie angered me so much I ordered the DVD for Tora Tora Tora.

BEST "Pearl Harbor" movie was TORA! TORA! TORA!
More like a docu-drama movie.

The one called Pearl Harbor was nothing more than a love story.
LOL, taking trained FIGHTER pilots, and in a couple months making them
bomber pilots.


Truly Pearl Harbor was a huge turd dropped by Michael Bay, but it was quite a set-piece for a threesome. :)

As to fighter pilots becoming bomber pilots? Not much of a transition. A P-40 you have a lot more leeway on maneuverability vs. a B-25.

A Mitchell pilot only has to fly on course at altitude and he's helped there by the navigator in the nose. When approaching the target, he's not dodging enemy planes, he's maintaining straight and level to the target. At a certain distance, the other occupant of the nose, the bombardier, will use the bomb-sight to fly the aircraft to the target and drop it's bombload.

Where the fighter pilot can evade, the bomber pilot has to sit there and hope his gunners keep them from getting shot.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pearl Harbor, one of history's greatest examples of FAFO.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We will not go quietly into the night! We will not vanish without a fight! We're going to live on! We're going to survive! Today, we celebrate our Independence Day!
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

p51d007: Red Shirt Blues: DrEMHmrk2: I hated that movie.

That movie angered me so much I ordered the DVD for Tora Tora Tora.

BEST "Pearl Harbor" movie was TORA! TORA! TORA!
More like a docu-drama movie.

The one called Pearl Harbor was nothing more than a love story.
LOL, taking trained FIGHTER pilots, and in a couple months making them
bomber pilots.


I hate Tora! Tora! Tora! and most war movies from the 60s and 70s in general. All the equipment is always wrong.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Americans will insist this is a Christmas movie! (ok not Tora Tora Tora)
 
TK-593
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He was shot down Sept. 2nd, not 7th.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
From the bridge of a carrier to owning a burger joint in Milwaukee.....not bad
 
Merltech
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm too lazy to dig for it. But the story of George Bush Sr of nearly getting turned into food is both disturbing and fascinating.
 
Steve Zodiac
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Wait, was this a campaign gaffe by Bush Sr or something?


I don't think it was a campaign gaffe but it was something that he mis-spoke while President. Since he actually fought against the Japanese as a pilot in WWII while flying a TBF Avenger I'm going to say that he knew when we were attacked by Japan. He mis-spoke is all I think happened. And I m not a Republican supporter by any stretch.
 
whidbey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bush knew about the Pearl Harbor attacks!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: p51d007: Red Shirt Blues: DrEMHmrk2: I hated that movie.

That movie angered me so much I ordered the DVD for Tora Tora Tora.

BEST "Pearl Harbor" movie was TORA! TORA! TORA!
More like a docu-drama movie.

The one called Pearl Harbor was nothing more than a love story.
LOL, taking trained FIGHTER pilots, and in a couple months making them
bomber pilots.

I hate Tora! Tora! Tora! and most war movies from the 60s and 70s in general. All the equipment is always wrong.


Not like there were a lot of Japanese planes left to film. Same with P-40's and B-17's. At least it wasn't crap CGI. They used real P-40's and B-17's and the B-17 wheel up crash was authentic.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This scene went awry. The replica P-40 crashed too early and the stuntmen were running for their lives.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

p51d007: [Fark user image image 620x434]


The I in DRILL looks funny. Like they typed an E and then went back and superimposed the I.

Good thing they had plenty of time to proofread and edit
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: [i.imgflip.com image 594x464]


reactiongifs.comView Full Size


Only redeeming thing about the Pearl Harbor film was seeing my first ship that was in the inactive fleet get "blown up" a couple of times. It looked like they filmed the Dory Miller scenes aboard her too.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Merltech: I'm too lazy to dig for it. But the story of George Bush Sr of nearly getting turned into food is both disturbing and fascinating.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chichijima_incident


It's a big point in James Bradley's "Flyboys."

Fun fact- Bush didn't know what happened to his friends until the mid 2000s.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Really? I'm doing this?

Fark user imageView Full Size


They DID bomb pearl harbor, right? RIGHT?!
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ah yes, Pearl. One of the worst executed sneak attacks in modern military history. And its really weird how badly they farked it up too, because an island nation should know exactly what the weaknesses of an island naval base were to properly remove the states from being able to do anything in the pacific for years
 
