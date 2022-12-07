 Skip to content
(Fox News)   I hollered, "look out, Regina." But it was too late, he'd already mooned the judge   (foxnews.com) divider line
5
    More: Facepalm, Court, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Procedural law, 2005 singles, Oakland County, Michigan, Hassan Chokr, Arrest, Attorney Duane Johnson  
239 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2022 at 8:20 AM (14 minutes ago)



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Attorney Duane Johnson"

Is there any role he won't turn down?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am very strongly against the death penalty because of my fear of the incompetence and racial/income inequality of our justice system... but dammit these people make me reconsider it every single day.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
People still moon people? I thought that went out in the 1980s.

/ haven't mooned anyone since I was a teenager
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ray Stevens - "The Streak" (Music Video)
Youtube XtzoUu7w-YM
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Roland T. Flakfizer: Dear Lillian, soon I hope to take you on a Carribbean cruise, where we can hold hands on a soft summer's evening and watch that old Jamaican moon. Why that old Jamaican will be mooning us, I have no idea.

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

