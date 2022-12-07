 Skip to content
(BBC)   Murder victim found doused in both acid and alkaline. Police believe someone was trying to have him neutralized   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: Followup, PH, Base, Acid, Det Ch Insp Gina Brennand, Greater Manchester Police, murder of a much-loved family man, hazardous substances, Alkali  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline of the year candidate.

Also a perfect example of why criminals seeking to destroy evidence need to pay attention in science class.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baseless accusations?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Editor's note: it turns out we were mistaken, in fact the man was just freebasing AND on acid at the time he was shot*
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All these ways to kill someone and you chose to be salty.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't have to be so salty about it.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he'll just say it's a lye
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A salt and battery.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sinister Urge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His life hung in the pH balance.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....still going...
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's debased.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread number is the devil.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strong enough for a man.

But pH balanced for a woman.

That was his fatal mistake.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Aww they were just trying to make a foamy volcano
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: All these ways to kill someone and you chose to be salty.


For the kids at home who haven't taken highschool chem, please know that you should go back and funny this post.  Strong acids come with positive protons (the thing that makes them acidic) and negative anions like chloride.  Strong bases come negative OHs (the thing that makes them basic)with cation like sodium.  When you mix an acid and a base the positive H and negative OH combine to make H2O (water) and the other parts combine to make sodium chloride (the chemical name for table salt).

I feel a bit bad for explaining the joke, but I really felt this one was excellent and teachable.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Whooooo were, I bet he was salty
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
♫ Isn't it ionic ... ♫
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: All these ways to kill someone and you chose to be salty.

For the kids at home who haven't taken highschool chem, please know that you should go back and funny this post.  Strong acids come with positive protons (the thing that makes them acidic) and negative anions like chloride.  Strong bases come negative OHs (the thing that makes them basic)with cation like sodium.  When you mix an acid and a base the positive H and negative OH combine to make H2O (water) and the other parts combine to make sodium chloride (the chemical name for table salt).

I feel a bit bad for explaining the joke, but I really felt this one was excellent and teachable.


[ackshually.jpg]

While the proton (H+) combines with hydroxide (OH-) to form water, sodium chloride can only happen if the reactants in the neutralization are hydrochloric acid (HCl) and sodium hydroxide (NaOH), as in:

HCl + NaOH -> H2O + NaCl
 
schrepjm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
came for the salt joke, left saltisfied
 
Pert
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

scumm: came for the salt joke, left saltisfied


And kind of thirsty.
 
smd31
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well done, subby.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: RogermcAllen: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: All these ways to kill someone and you chose to be salty.

For the kids at home who haven't taken highschool chem, please know that you should go back and funny this post.  Strong acids come with positive protons (the thing that makes them acidic) and negative anions like chloride.  Strong bases come negative OHs (the thing that makes them basic)with cation like sodium.  When you mix an acid and a base the positive H and negative OH combine to make H2O (water) and the other parts combine to make sodium chloride (the chemical name for table salt).

I feel a bit bad for explaining the joke, but I really felt this one was excellent and teachable.

[ackshually.jpg]

While the proton (H+) combines with hydroxide (OH-) to form water, sodium chloride can only happen if the reactants in the neutralization are hydrochloric acid (HCl) and sodium hydroxide (NaOH), as in:

HCl + NaOH -> H2O + NaCl


Any strong acid + any strong base will make a salt.  Sodium chloride just happens to be the salt most people know (which is why we generically refer to it as salt when we eat it).  If you used hydrochloric acid and potassium hydroxide (KOH) you would get the salt potassium chloride (KCl), which most people commonly know as "light salt" in the grocery store.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ah, they'll have to investigate with litmus tests.
 
HooBass
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Has anyone been charged? I mean, other than the victim?
 
Fissile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is the second chem-nerd headline green-lit on Fark in a week.  I had no idea there were so many chem-nerds on Fark.
 
