(CNBC)   Day 287 of WW3: UK Defense Ministry says Russia extending defense positions along its Ukraine border, deep inside Belgorod border region, reflects a misplaced belief that Ukraine could try to invade Russia. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion
    News, Russia, eastern Ukraine, Russian airbases, military activity, Ukraine, Ukrainians, Ukraine war, Ukrainian forces  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

Thank you to the soldiers of our army and all formations of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Thank you to the parents of our soldiers who raised the winners. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses who save the wounded. Thank you to everyone who strengthens the defense and provides Ukrainian soldiers with everything they need.

Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!
Glory to Ukraine!

 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
DECEMBER 7

Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Zhytomyr region
At night, during an air alert, the enemy tried to attack Zhytomyr region using a Shahed drone. Air defense shot him down.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
the Russians attacked the area with kamikaze drones, heavy artillery and Hurricanes. Military personnel from the "East" air command shot down all 8 enemy drones directed to the region. Previously, "Shahed-136".

The occupiers hiat Marganetska and Nikopol communities 7 times with "Hurricanes" and heavy artillery. Nikopol suffered the most. Up to a dozen private houses, farm buildings, gas pipelines, several shops, office buildings and a college were damaged in the city. People are not injured.

📍 Zaporizhzhia region
At night, he attacked two communities of Zaporizhzhya district with drones and S-300 missiles. In one of the villages, 2 houses were destroyed, 8 were damaged. It is previously known about 3 wounded, including a 15-year-old girl. In another village, as a result of a rocket explosion, 1 house was destroyed, 10 more were damaged. People, fortunately, remained unharmed.

There could have been more casualties and destruction if the defense forces had not shot down half a dozen UAVs, OVA noted.

📍 Donetsk region
During the day, it is known about 3 civilians wounded by the Russians in Donetsk region: in Bakhmut, Pavlivka, and Kurakhovo.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
In the spring of 2023, the Armed Forces will be in Luhansk, Donetsk, Sevastopol, - Danilov

Winter will be a key stage in the struggle for Ukraine's independence, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said on Twitter yesterday.

" On December 6, 1919, the Winter Campaign of the Army of the Ukrainian People's Republic began. On December 6, 2022, it continued and will end with the Ukrainian Spring in liberated Sevastopol, Donetsk and Luhansk. The Ukrainian winter is a key stage of the Great War for Independence. Happy Armed Forces Day of Ukraine! Danilov wrote on Twitter.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 10 enemy attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk regions during the day

Our troops repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Bila Gora, Kurdyumivka, Novobakhmutivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, the morning summary of the General Staff says.

On December 6, the enemy launched 10 missile and 33 air strikes, launched 75 attacks from rocket salvo systems. Residential buildings and other civilian objects in the cities of Kramatorsk, Kryvyi Rih, as well as the village of Stepne in the Zaporizhia region were damaged by Russian missiles.

The General Staff stated that the threat of enemy missile strikes on the objects of the energy system and critical infrastructure throughout the territory of Ukraine continues.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Ukraine can return to scheduled blackouts this week, - "Ukrenergo"

Energy experts are "quite close" to bringing the capacity deficit to such parameters that Ukraine will once again be able to return to the planned schedules.

" I think that we will need another 2-3 days for this. If there are no new shellings, then I think that this week we should go to the planned schedules , "said the chairman of the board of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Another priceless life taken by the enemy. The life of a brave hero, a man with a capital letter, a Ukrainian.

Oleksandr Kutovyi was known among his brothers by the nickname Troy. He served in the ranks of the operational battalion of the National Guard of Ukraine named after Major General Serhiy Kulchytskyi.

An incredible person. A man of honor. The best son, brother, husband, father. And many other "nay". This is how his family and friends remember him.

Defending Ukraine, defending our peace and our sky, Oleksandr died in battles with the enemy.

Everyone who died in this long war, protecting our land from the hands of the invaders, is a hero. Eternal glory and memory to Ukrainian heroes!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Overnight, the Armed Forces shot down 14 "martyrs"

On the night of December 6-7, 2022, after a three-week pause, Russian occupation forces again attacked Ukraine with "Shahed-136/131" kamikaze drones. A total of 14 barrage munitions were detected, heading approximately from the southeast direction.

Air defense units of the air command "East" of the Air Force destroyed 11 "shaheeds", another 3 drones in the eastern direction were shot down by air defense of the Ground Forces.

In addition, one Orlan-10 UAV and 2 more enemy drones (type to be specified) were shot down by air defense.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
the Russians continue to raid Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region

In the city, as a result of yesterday's artillery strikes, the lyceum building was partially destroyed, the windows were broken. Roofs, windows of residential buildings, and farm buildings were also damaged. A 67-year-old local resident received shrapnel injuries.

Three Russian missiles of the S-300 complex hit the House of Culture and near the school in the village of Borivske in the Shevchenkiv community.

According to the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, a 43-year-old woman unfortunately died as a result of shelling by Russians in the Vovchansk community. A 50-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in serious condition.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Strong international support for Ukraine influenced China and its position on Taiwan, - Blinken

According to the US Secretary of State, the firm position of the world in support of Ukraine helps maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait.

" China is closely monitoring what is happening in Ukraine, watching the reaction of the USA and other countries to Russian aggression ," he emphasized.

According to him, Beijing saw "that the states are uniting in an unprecedented way to provide Ukraine with the necessary defense, to put pressure on Russia to stop its aggression," and this influenced China's assessment of a possible return of Taiwan by force, the state secretary noted.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Berlin will hand over double-decker buses to Kyiv

Before that, they were operated in Berlin for 12 years. Before being transferred to Ukraine, they were repaired and brought to the appropriate condition.

In addition, Berlin will transfer to Lviv components for "Tatra" trams, which have already been decommissioned in Berlin. Berlin's public transport company BVG is donating all transmissions and spare parts for the Tatra KT4D that remain in stock. Lviv purchased 30 used wagons of this type from BVG five years ago.

It is noted that this is how Berlin wants to support Ukraine in maintaining mobility despite the war, because many vehicles were damaged as a result of Russian attacks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
7 months UNITED24: Citizens of 110 countries have donated more than $237 million

Already this month, the first drones will create a fleet of marine drones. You will soon learn about the results of their work from the news and from the upset faces of Russian propagandists ," said the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

UNITED24 is a global initiative to support Ukraine, launched on May 5, 2022 during the war.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Latvia revoked the license of the Russian TV channel "Dozhd" The corresponding decision was made by the National Council for Electronic Mass Media. The reason for this decision is that the channel's activities pose a threat to the national security and public order of Latvia, the head of the... Lithuania, following Latvia, stops broadcasting the TV channel "Dozhd"

This was reported by the Lithuanian Radio and Television Commission.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
The USA agreed to allocate $800 million to Ukraine

US lawmakers agreed to give Ukraine $800 million in additional security assistance next year, according to a defense policy bill released Tuesday.

This is $500 million more than US President Joe Biden's request, Reuters writes.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
In the occupied part of Donetsk region, there was a road accident involving the military: 16 people died

A truck transporting servicemen collided with a minibus on the Shakhtarsk-Torez highway. 16 people died, three injured were hospitalized. The truck driver was among the dead.

It is noted that the cause of the accident has not yet been established.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Fozzi is a mortarman, a fighter of the 3rd operational battalion of the Rapid Response Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

On February 24, he decided to join the ranks of the Armed Forces as a volunteer. Now he defends Ukraine in the direction of Bakhmut.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the conditions are now difficult, the fighting is very hot - the occupiers are fighting frantically. They fight en masse, go forward, regardless of losses. The "Wagnerian prisoners" and the mobilized, whom no one counts, are moving forward. They simply conduct combat reconnaissance to discover our positions and cover them with artillery."

And although the enemy is trying to recapture Bakhmut and does not stop trying to storm, our defenders are holding a strong defense. Fozzie says that their unit is doing a good job of hitting the enemy with mortars of various calibers. All thanks to accurate aerial reconnaissance.

"Despite the statement of Russian propagandists, as if Russian troops have already occupied almost half of the city of Bakhmut, the city remains and will remain Ukrainian thanks to the forces of our servicemen!"

Source: National Guard of Ukraine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Children From Ukraine's Occupied Areas Sent To "Military-Patriotic" Camp In Chechnya
Youtube Qa-CBDzVxjE
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Ukrainian Partisans Describe Their Fight Against Russian Forces In Kherson
Youtube u1SMNx9C0yo
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Czech Company Modernizes Tanks For Ukraine With The Help Of Refugees
Youtube f_hqsKEiDjc
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
38 minutes ago  
TIME's 2022 Person of the Year: Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine #TIMEPOY https://t.co/06Y5fuc0fG pic.twitter.com/i8ZT3d5GDa
- TIME (@TIME) December 7, 2022

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
33 minutes ago  
Ukrainian Partisans Describe Their Fight Against Russian Forces In Kherson
Youtube u1SMNx9C0yo
 
Xaxor
33 minutes ago  
Don't invade other countries and you won't have that problem russia.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
32 minutes ago  
Oh, sorry fasahd.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  

Tracianne:

TIME's 2022 Person of the Year: Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine #TIMEPOY https://t.co/06Y5fuc0fG pic.twitter.com/i8ZT3d5GDa
- TIME (@TIME) December 7, 2022

[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]


Was there ever any doubt that he would get it?
 
Bob Able
28 minutes ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's some difficult days of duty for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size


/this one got a bit large
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
27 minutes ago  

Flab: Tracianne:

TIME's 2022 Person of the Year: Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine #TIMEPOY https://t.co/06Y5fuc0fG pic.twitter.com/i8ZT3d5GDa
- TIME (@TIME) December 7, 2022

[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

Was there ever any doubt that he would get it?


That's an issue I might actually buy
 
Armchair_Invective
26 minutes ago  
"Oh we mustn't actually invade Nazi Germany, we just want them to leave the countries they destroyed."
 
Oneiros
23 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
23 minutes ago  

fasahd: Berlin will hand over double-decker buses to Kyiv

Before that, they were operated in Berlin for 12 years. Before being transferred to Ukraine, they were repaired and brought to the appropriate condition.

In addition, Berlin will transfer to Lviv components for "Tatra" trams, which have already been decommissioned in Berlin. Berlin's public transport company BVG is donating all transmissions and spare parts for the Tatra KT4D that remain in stock. Lviv purchased 30 used wagons of this type from BVG five years ago.

[Fark user image 500x278]


Ottawa got rid of our double-decker busses.  They don't do well in out winters road conditions.  Might not be ideal for Kyiv but still good.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
23 minutes ago  

Tracianne: TIME's 2022 Person of the Year: Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine #TIMEPOY https://t.co/06Y5fuc0fG pic.twitter.com/i8ZT3d5GDa
- TIME (@TIME) December 7, 2022

[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]


Least surprising choice ever.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
22 minutes ago  
Video from Ukraine's 54th Mechanized Brigade's K2 unit showing mortar strikes on Russian BMP-1, KamAZ truck, and Vystrel vehicle.https://t.co/mO3z1lQ4Hl pic.twitter.com/5lZWyFE0AI
- Rob Lee (@RALee85) December 6, 2022


boom

Second half of the video presumably filmed over the summer or early fall. 2/ pic.twitter.com/NNoOUhRAx9
- Rob Lee (@RALee85) December 7, 2022


more boom
 
mederu
21 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Big shame for Ruzzia! More Ruzzian Airfields on fire | Ukraine is going to Win
Youtube vqyE7r6ixg4

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
21 minutes ago  
Sergei #Lavrov told of a shocking discovery of a gender-neutral toilet in #Sweden and told how "unhuman" it was. pic.twitter.com/H134ePI6ga
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 7, 2022
 
mederu
21 minutes ago  
Ukraine struck an airbase 500 km from the border
Youtube SLqnPvF2XJ0

Yesterdays Artur
Some hilarious impressions in it
 
mederu
20 minutes ago  
06 Dec: MEAT GRINDER. Russians Throw BEST MEN FOR DEMISE | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube vYZ3cCpNDGE

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
19 minutes ago  
A large-scale police special operation to suppress right-wing extremist activities takes place in #Germany.

It is reported that members of the far-right Reichsbürger movement were planning a coup d'état. 25 people have already been arrested, reports Die Zeit. pic.twitter.com/Z04wA3Wnra
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 7, 2022
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  
#Ukraine: The Ukrainian 3rd Tank Brigade destroyed a Russian BMP IFV using a FGM-148 Javelin ATGM in the East. pic.twitter.com/OfP2ptQ7st
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) December 7, 2022
boom (after a bounced miss)
 
Polish Hussar
16 minutes ago  

Flab: Tracianne: TIME's 2022 Person of the Year: Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine #TIMEPOY https://t.co/06Y5fuc0fG pic.twitter.com/i8ZT3d5GDa
- TIME (@TIME) December 7, 2022

[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

Was there ever any doubt that he would get it?


Zelensky was the prohibitive favorite, but I did have the worry in the back of my head that they might do something really stupid and give it to Musk.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* The defeat of FSB deep-cover agent Herschel Walker in his election in the United States has prompted a rethink of some priorities within the State Security apparatus, according to a report released today by the Ministry of Truth. While his narrow margin of loss does indicate some success in Operation Brain Scramble, the agent's complete inability to even remember the fact that he was employed as a spy to bring about the downfall of America points to deficiencies in the agency's candidate recruitment process. As a result, no further monies will go towards the Senate election campaigns of Slashy the Murder Clown, Fritz the Yorkshire Terrier, or the fictional character 'Porkbelly' from the cartoon series Farm Heroes, who was killed off and turned into bacon in episode four anyway. These funds will instead be spent on vodka.

* Due to an unforeseen technical issue, the Ministry of Technology has released an emergency patch for the new text editor VATNIK. It is hoped that this will address the tendency of the system to replace all text with 'BOTH SIDES BAD' regardless of whatever was originally entered.

* The so-called 'Black Box Project' supposedly responsible for acts of destruction deep inside the territory of Russia is in fact nothing more than a despicable campaign of infiltration by American spies, who sneak into our sacred territory through the heinous deceit of wearing fake glasses and rubber noses and set fires while pretending to be conscripts named 'Ivan Ivanovitch.' This sinister fiction is doubly painful when one considers how we at this station have recently hired the real Ivan Ivanovitch as an executive washroom attendant, and the disguises used by spies can only be more hurtful to this poor man considering his poor eyesight and giant nose. *Beat* Uh, Yuri, do you smell smoke? Like something's on fire? Eh, I'm sure it's nothing. Moving on.

* In related news, last night's episode of the groundbreaking science fiction program Tsar Trek, titled 'The Enemy Within' in which Captain Kirkovitch was split into good and evil twins due to a rowboat accident, was inspired in part due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's endless struggles with the duality of man's nature. While all of us must face the potential for evil within us, not everyone can be healed by simply being hit on the head with an oar by Mr. Spockula as in last night's episode. The philosophical implications of this were left as an exercise for the viewer.
 
grumbleputty
14 minutes ago  
Good morning everyone

My attempts at being funny may have rubbed a couple members of our community the wrong way, so today I'm just quietly placing bagels and cream cheese in the break room. The kiddie pool is full of the best coffee I could lay hands on (Dunn Brothers, out of Minnesota).

If you need me I'll be in the bondage room, chastising myself.
 
mederu
8 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Flab: Tracianne: TIME's 2022 Person of the Year: Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine #TIMEPOY https://t.co/06Y5fuc0fG pic.twitter.com/i8ZT3d5GDa
- TIME (@TIME) December 7, 2022

[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

Was there ever any doubt that he would get it?

That's an issue I might actually buy


His book of collected speeches so far is a great read too.
https://www.amazon.com/Message-Ukraine-Speeches-2019-2022/dp/0593727177
 
Shock434
7 minutes ago  

grumbleputty: Good morning everyone

My attempts at being funny may have rubbed a couple members of our community the wrong way, so today I'm just quietly placing bagels and cream cheese in the break room. The kiddie pool is full of the best coffee I could lay hands on (Dunn Brothers, out of Minnesota).

If you need me I'll be in the bondage room, chastising myself.


Found you a house in Texas for that...
FARK.com: (12666296) Welcome to Poundtown 2.0
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  

Flab: Tracianne: TIME's 2022 Person of the Year: Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine #TIMEPOY https://t.co/06Y5fuc0fG pic.twitter.com/i8ZT3d5GDa
- TIME (@TIME) December 7, 2022

[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

Was there ever any doubt that he would get it?


Yes. Until i saw this link from the queen of booms, i very much doubted he'd get this.
 
bertor_vidas
4 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for November 26 to December 2 and the welfare check ins. Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
doctorguilty
less than a minute ago  

grumbleputty: Good morning everyone

My attempts at being funny may have rubbed a couple members of our community the wrong way, so today I'm just quietly placing bagels and cream cheese in the break room. The kiddie pool is full of the best coffee I could lay hands on (Dunn Brothers, out of Minnesota).

If you need me I'll be in the bondage room, chastising myself.


Thanks, Grumble.
The contractor will be out tomorrow to see about putting in a more permanent safety rail. When I told him what we wanted, he replied, "That's not even the weirdest thing I've done this week." I didn't ask.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
less than a minute ago  

Smoking GNU: Flab: Tracianne: TIME's 2022 Person of the Year: Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine #TIMEPOY https://t.co/06Y5fuc0fG pic.twitter.com/i8ZT3d5GDa
- TIME (@TIME) December 7, 2022

[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

Was there ever any doubt that he would get it?

Yes. Until i saw this link from the queen of booms, i very much doubted he'd get this.


Why?
 
