(DW)   Springtime for Hitler canceled   (dw.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
...or so the Germans would have you believe.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, Germany, wanna swap AGs? Just for a few weeks, it doesn't have to be permanent.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty ham-handed move by the Russians.  They are usually a lot more subtle.  Must be getting desperate.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I prefer Shake Shack.
 
wxboy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Where did they go right?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dont they know anything?!?

Thats how it all started!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do you really call it a plot to overthrow the state when they had so little chance of actually succeeding?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Imagine a thread about Germany and then some idiot comes alone and wants to make it about how bad he imagines Democrats to be.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Trump's dropping out?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Imagine a thread about Germany and then some idiot comes alone and wants to make it about how bad he imagines Democrats to be.


Comes along, even.

Protip: When insulting people, be sure to preview before posting!
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Do you really call it a plot to overthrow the state when they had so little chance of actually succeeding?


The last one didn't really have a chance either...
 
eKonk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So they put Hitler on Ice?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
See "Sovereign" citizens.  I told you someone would come with a better name, something sexy or mouth-watering.   Payback for those horrible Mentos commercials.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The news magazine Der Spiegel reported that the former was a well-known 71-year-old member of a minor German noble family,

TIL the Germans didn't end their nobility titles in the various, uh, "reorganizations" they've had over the last 160 years.
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Want fries with that Reichsburger?
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wasn't that the plan?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Thinkerer: Want fries with that Reichsburger?


media.defense.govView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Thinkerer: Want fries with that Reichsburger?


Reichsburgers are always loaded with an unpalatable amount of mayo.

/And the gas you get after? Practically a war crime.
 
TrollingForColumbine
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What? They didn't elect them to high office. Germans are communists. /s
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh, goody. The Germans have their own right wing militias. Fantastic.

Of all things that are "American," this isn't one to be emulated.
 
jclaggett
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Any chance Ye could take a nice winter holiday to Germany any time soon?
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Oh, goody. The Germans have their own right wing militias. Fantastic.

Of all things that are "American," this isn't one to be emulated.


Fun Fact: the architects of the Holocaust got a lot of ideas from American eugenicists and Manifest Destiny.

/wait, that's not fun at all...
 
