 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   San Francisco: Maybe we shouldn't use exploding robots to blow up suspects after all. What are we, Texas?   (bbc.com) divider line
7
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

349 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Dec 2022 at 9:53 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fun fact:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Those two identical barrels mounted on the side, fire 12g shotgun rounds. Which are used to damage a device enough to avoid detonation of the primary explosive. And these have been around for years.

So it's not so much that the cops want permission to arm robots, it's more that they just want immunity when they use robots to kill.
Scary sh*t.
Who gets to decide if it's an "extreme circumstance"?
Considering how the chicken-sh*t Uvalde cops reacted. They'll probably start bombing unauthorized lemonade stands.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What ever happened to "Kill them all.  We can always blame a computer glitch" ?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Who gets to decide if it's an "extreme circumstance"?


I feel like the conditions required to constitute "extreme circumstances" are so rare, they're barely worth mentioning. It feels like a solution in search of a problem. There was the police-robot-with-bomb that got used, somewhere, a couple years ago. I'm not sure why they had to blow the guy up and not just use a flash-bang--those things will incapacitate you--but it got used. But a situation where you have an imminent threat and also the ability to position the world's slowest R/C vehicle is so unlikely.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was that something that was happening?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Yeah! Much easier to just mount a javelin on 'em and run 'em at suspects!"
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These are less 'killer robots' and more 'killer RC cars'.

And it only worked the one time because nobody expected the cops to blow up their own robot. Now that everyone knows the robot isn't carrying a cell phone for you to communicate with the cops, I don't know that the idea will be successful in the future.

"OK, send in the bomb robot."

"Sir, the suspect shot the bomb robot. Now there's an unsecured explosive device between us and him."
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Redh8t: Who gets to decide if it's an "extreme circumstance"?

I feel like the conditions required to constitute "extreme circumstances" are so rare, they're barely worth mentioning. It feels like a solution in search of a problem. There was the police-robot-with-bomb that got used, somewhere, a couple years ago. I'm not sure why they had to blow the guy up and not just use a flash-bang--those things will incapacitate you--but it got used. But a situation where you have an imminent threat and also the ability to position the world's slowest R/C vehicle is so unlikely.


User name is sus
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.