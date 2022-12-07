 Skip to content
(Fox 10 Phoenix)   Small dog sent through airport x-ray machine, according to TSA. Your dog wants a lead apron   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
Hinged
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The puppy will live.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The dog could be trying to hijack the plane

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The verified Great Lakes region Twitter account for the agency reported the passenger and dog owner did not tell TSA about her dog."

Soooo, these, supposedly mentally non-deficient "humans" need to be told there's a living, breathing creature inside a carrier meant precisely for that purpose?

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


Oh...
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's weird, cuz you'd think they'd have their dog on a lead.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bslim: "The verified Great Lakes region Twitter account for the agency reported the passenger and dog owner did not tell TSA about her dog."

Soooo, these, supposedly mentally non-deficient "humans" need to be told there's a living, breathing creature inside a carrier meant precisely for that purpose?

[external-preview.redd.it image 720x538]

Oh...


images.foxtv.comView Full Size


Fark people that bring their dogs on aircraft in general*, but in particular, fark this lady.

* Does not apply to service dogs
 
