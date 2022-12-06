 Skip to content
 
(Boston.com) Boobies There once was a beach in Nantucket   (boston.com)
37
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just once!

/ giggity
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, and just to get this out of the way.

Everyone has this fantasy that everyone at a topless or nude beach will look like a model. But I once walked by one in Barcelona, and instead imagine seeing everyone in line at the post office or DMV naked.

It's just people in general -- but topless or naked.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: Oh, and just to get this out of the way.

Everyone has this fantasy that everyone at a topless or nude beach will look like a model. But I once walked by one in Barcelona, and instead imagine seeing everyone in line at the post office or DMV naked.

It's just people in general -- but topless or naked.


Once you've seen one woman naked, you want to see the rest of them naked

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's great and all, but like I noticed at Coney Island a few years back I saw just one woman topless out of thousands of women there. Most women still won't do that because they would get lots of unwanted attention.

Before that in Ocean City, Maryland there were reports of police not harassing topless sunbathers but that changed to fines after a public outcry from some people including those who would stop going there if toplessness was allowed.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You really don't want to see most of the people on a Nantucket beach topless. Trust me.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: You really don't want to see most of the people on a Nantucket beach topless. Trust me.


Newport is better?

And "begs to differ."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: NewportBarGuy: You really don't want to see most of the people on a Nantucket beach topless. Trust me.

Newport is better?

And "begs to differ."

[Fark user image 850x621]


Well, Newport has the Salve girls and the Yacht Babes... so, yeah, a bit better.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Oh, and just to get this out of the way.

Everyone has this fantasy that everyone at a topless or nude beach will look like a model. But I once walked by one in Barcelona, and instead imagine seeing everyone in line at the post office or DMV naked.

It's just people in general -- but topless or naked.


Im still gonna look
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Oh, and just to get this out of the way.

Everyone has this fantasy that everyone at a topless or nude beach will look like a model. But I once walked by one in Barcelona, and instead imagine seeing everyone in line at the post office or DMV naked.

It's just people in general -- but topless or naked.


True but just like with yoga pants, I am willing to put up with the nasty ass-tits for the opportunity of a glimpse at the works of art.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to beaches in RI, NH, and Maine, never MA. However, I'm assuming the water temp is probably pretty similar in all these places. I don't get using these places for anything more than "throwing on a fleece jacket and looking at the scenery" type beaches. Ya'll must have a thick layer of seal blubber to withstand even summer temps up there.
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is what you'll get.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bostonguy:

Everyone has this fantasy that everyone at a topless or nude beach will look like a model. But I once walked by one in Barcelona, and instead imagine seeing everyone in line at the post office or DMV naked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So an all male beach, with one or two women who lost a bet or are really bad at Truth or Dare.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In her letter, Healey describes the amendment as a general bylaw that does not take effect unless the town has satisfied appropriate posting and publishing requirements

Posting requirements: BOOBIES-->
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under current state law, women can face a penalty of up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $300 if they are barechested in public.

This is probably why the law changed. 3 farking years for showing a tit. JFC, this country has problems.
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
still not worth the trip.  i've spent a lot of time on the vineyard and never gotten past the 'maybe i should take a day and go over to nantucket' fleeting thought before dismissing it
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Oh, and just to get this out of the way.

Everyone has this fantasy that everyone at a topless or nude beach will look like a model. But I once walked by one in Barcelona, and instead imagine seeing everyone in line at the post office or DMV naked.

It's just people in general -- but topless or naked.


Funny enough, it was Barcelona nude beaches that ruined the whole thing for me as well. It was nothing but old fat guys and 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tsjonesosu: Under current state law, women can face a penalty of up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $300 if they are barechested in public.

This is probably why the law changed. 3 farking years for showing a tit. JFC, this country has problems.


1.5 years per tit -  group discount
 
RobotSpider [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a man of a certain body type, I wear a shirt on public beaches. I'd rather not, but I feel less anxiety if I do. I get shit for wearing a shirt when I swim, and I'd get shit if I didn't wear a shirt when I swim. If it improves acceptance of other people's choices, I support anyone's right to wear or not wear whatever they want on the beach.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: still not worth the trip.  i've spent a lot of time on the vineyard and never gotten past the 'maybe i should take a day and go over to nantucket' fleeting thought before dismissing it


The Vineyard is hardly worth it, too, but at least the ferry ride there is shorter.  I'd recommend walking around once every 5 years or so.  You don't need to venture off too far from the ferry landings.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: As a man of a certain body type, I wear a shirt on public beaches. I'd rather not, but I feel less anxiety if I do. I get shiat for wearing a shirt when I swim, and I'd get shiat if I didn't wear a shirt when I swim. If it improves acceptance of other people's choices, I support anyone's right to wear or not wear whatever they want on the beach.


I also always wear a shirt at the beach, not because I feel any embarrassment about my body type, but because I am a pasty white redheaded dude, and will spontaneously combust if I'm ever exposed to direct sunlight.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Oh, and just to get this out of the way.

Everyone has this fantasy that everyone at a topless or nude beach will look like a model. But I once walked by one in Barcelona, and instead imagine seeing everyone in line at the post office or DMV naked.

It's just people in general -- but topless or naked.


Of course it is. What are we, twelve years old around here? For once we should behave like adults instead of oversexed and understimulated adolescents upon seeing a thread with the Boobies tag. People don't go to nude beaches for the benefit of gawpers who want to pop by to look at them. They go for themselves, for their own comfort. They're not there to provide a show, and we shouldn't immediately start in on a discussion of which bodies you may want to see and which you oh sod it I can't keep carrying on like this never mind
Return of the Killer Tomatoes Intro
Youtube s_QqVpw3ybk


Beach boobies thread!
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tsjonesosu: Under current state law, women can face a penalty of up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $300 if they are barechested in public.

This is probably why the law changed. 3 farking years for showing a tit. JFC, this country has problems.


Sounds about right.

Imagine a group of boys the summer before seventh grade walking down the beach.  Looking for returnables and taking about riding their bikes into town. The BLAM bare breasts.

No more recycling, no bike rides and that tax payer seventh grade is a waste. Fun loving kids have become obsessive. And no one should even think about washing their socks without vulcanized rubber gloves
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Dead for Tax Reasons: still not worth the trip.  i've spent a lot of time on the vineyard and never gotten past the 'maybe i should take a day and go over to nantucket' fleeting thought before dismissing it

The Vineyard is hardly worth it, too, but at least the ferry ride there is shorter.  I'd recommend walking around once every 5 years or so.  You don't need to venture off too far from the ferry landings.


yes i agree , no one should ever go there

makes it less crowded when i go every year
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Budweiser Topless Beach 2003
Youtube PLBIp4t07vs
 
NoGods
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This once would have been a great Fark thread ...
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well it's nice that everyone posting can be upset about not being titillated in the manner they prefer instead of focusing on the issue of gender equality.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There once was a beach in Nantucket
That told those old laws they could suck it.
Hooray, suntanned boobs?
You silly young n00bs!
These folks like their meals from a bucket.
 
eKonk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No one wants to see me shirtless on a beach (or anywhere, really) - but it's perfectly legal for me to strut my stuff 'cause I'm a dude? But you take the female equivalent - again, something no one wants to see shirtless - and it's not legal? Why?  There's no good reason for it.

Either everyone's free to be ugly and show it off or no one is. Take your pick, I don't really care, but no double standards, please.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In an age where cell phones with cameras are ubiquitous and pictures can be sent or posted to the internet with seconds of being taken, I would be hesitant to go topless if I were a woman. If a woman is comfortable with her friends, family, co-workers and everyone else seeing her topless, go for it.

Does anyone no the legalities of this? I assumed that if you are topless in public where there is no reasonable expectation of privacy, someone can legally take your picture. It becomes illegal when that person tries to profit from that image without your permission.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Muta: bostonguy: Oh, and just to get this out of the way.

Everyone has this fantasy that everyone at a topless or nude beach will look like a model. But I once walked by one in Barcelona, and instead imagine seeing everyone in line at the post office or DMV naked.

It's just people in general -- but topless or naked.

True but just like with yoga pants, I am willing to put up with the nasty ass-tits for the opportunity of a glimpse at the works of art.


Yeah topless beaches are generally disappointing, but every now and then there's a yowza.

Topless CSB: I was overseas in the navy and we stopped at a place that was topless (Spain IIRC). So the group I was with were eating lunch at a open air cafe, at a table right on the beach.

About half a dozen college age ladies come by and lay out topless nearby, ranging from above average to HELLO NURSE.

We all ate our lunch reallyslowly...
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: And this is what you'll get.

[Fark user image 850x638]


I've never seen back cleavage before.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Frenchtoast Mafia: bostonguy: Oh, and just to get this out of the way.

Everyone has this fantasy that everyone at a topless or nude beach will look like a model. But I once walked by one in Barcelona, and instead imagine seeing everyone in line at the post office or DMV naked.

It's just people in general -- but topless or naked.

Funny enough, it was Barcelona nude beaches that ruined the whole thing for me as well. It was nothing but old fat guys and [Fark user image 225x225]


Apparently going topless in Europe is no longer a thing because the ladies don't want their goods showing up on  SM feeds. And I can't say I blame them.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is why I'm a Farker. It keeps me abreast of current events.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Oh, and just to get this out of the way.

Everyone has this fantasy that everyone at a topless or nude beach will look like a model.


And every one of them knows it is just that: a fantasy.

No one with more than two brain cells really thinks it's gonna be Playboy Island.
 
