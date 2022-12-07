 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Colorado Sun)   In this corner, an inmate with a ruptured bag of meth hidden in her body. On the other side, a jail staff that thought she was faking a medical emergency. RELEASE THE LAWYERS   (coloradosun.com) divider line
7
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

148 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2022 at 3:30 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What a train wreck.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, the jail is 100% at fault here legally speaking, right? Sure, don't smuggle bags of meth in your body, but the jail is responsible for your well-being while you're incarcerated, right?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is why you never skimp on your drug balloons. Use name-brand condoms, double-wrap, and knot each one individually.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Should we blame the matches, should we blame the fire, or the doctors that allowed to her expire?

Heck Yes! Release the lawyers! Release the lawyers!

We must get mad and cause a fuss before somebody thinks of blaming uuuus!

/With apologies to South Park
 
ng2810
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I mean, the jail is 100% at fault here legally speaking, right? Sure, don't smuggle bags of meth in your body, but the jail is responsible for your well-being while you're incarcerated, right?


Well yeah...
The only entities who get to legally decide that you deserve to die are God and/or a jury of your peers.

Thats how justice is supposed to work...in theory.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jails, prisons, etc... will absolutely not believe that an inmate is having any medical issues unless it is something that can actually be seen.
CSB: I was unfortunate enough to have gotten a kidney stone in the Pasco County jail in 2011,while I was awaiting trial. I told them that I was in incredible pain but that I didn't know what was wrong with me. They promptly locked me in an isolation cell, refused to give me anything for the pain, not even an ibuprofen or Tylenol, and left me in there until Monday morning. I finally passed the thing on Sunday night. It was the size and shape of a sand burr. When I actually showed them the stone, I was given a single 800mg ibuprofen.
 
powhound
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

12YearBid: Jails, prisons, etc... will absolutely not believe that an inmate is having any medical issues unless it is something that can actually be seen.
CSB: I was unfortunate enough to have gotten a kidney stone in the Pasco County jail in 2011,while I was awaiting trial. I told them that I was in incredible pain but that I didn't know what was wrong with me. They promptly locked me in an isolation cell, refused to give me anything for the pain, not even an ibuprofen or Tylenol, and left me in there until Monday morning. I finally passed the thing on Sunday night. It was the size and shape of a sand burr. When I actually showed them the stone, I was given a single 800mg ibuprofen.


Uhhhhhh user handle checks out?

/don't off me bro

//kidney stones are no joke as per a friend of mine
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.