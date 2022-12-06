 Skip to content
(Metro)   Inside Ukraine's mysterious 'black box' project causing 'accidents' deep inside Russia   (metro.co.uk) divider line
14
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Modern drones?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As soon as someone flies a bomb into something here in the US they will regulate drones heavily.
 
aperson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Why is there a picture of Mater in the article?
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Mysterious black box" sounds like a porn movie that I saw one time.
 
brilett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Start attacking Putin's private residences and any yachts he has left.
 
Cormee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

alechemist: Modern drones?


Repurposed old drones, with modern electronics
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
christopherfowler.co.ukView Full Size
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

alechemist: Modern drones?


Or:

Hey, Mr. Underpaid Russian airman, here's $100 / Levi's jeans / chocolate bars, could you perhaps stick this box under the plane's fuel tank? Thanks!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A tiny drone carrying a few ounces of long strands of aluminum can short out major power transmission lines.

Just saying...
 
thisispete
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA: The black box project is said by Ukraine's Ministry of Defence to have caused millions of US dollars' worth of damage to the Russian military in October alone. It is understood the initiative is not linked to this week's explosions at Russian air basesbut that these give a good impression as to the nature of the partnership.

So the entire article is bollocks.  No idea what the equivalent to millions of dollars has been spent on.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just a bit of careless smoking, yes?

/smoke 'em if you've got 'em
//in your sights
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
what's in the mysterious black box?
 
groppet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well don't start nothing and there wont be nothing, Russia opened this can of worms and now they get to deal with it. I say good take the war to Russia and have them pull resources from the front to guard soft targets back home. I hope Ukraine gives as good as it has gotten.
 
