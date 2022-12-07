 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   They're creepy and they're kooky / Mysterious and spooky / They're all together ooky / Polygamous cult wives   (ksl.com) divider line
22
    Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, federal charges, Samuel Bateman, Colorado City, Arizona, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Child abuse, Warren Jeffs, criminal complaint  
22 Comments     (+0 »)
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polygamy and monogamy are the same thing.  One wife too many.

Fark this guy in particular, though.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polygamous Sect?  You mean Mormons?  That's more of a cult though.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Armchair_Invective: Polygamous Sect?  You mean Mormons?  That's more of a cult though.


Well in particular a section of Mormonism who is willing to abduct kids to be child brides. That's a bit above what most Mormons are up to.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Armchair_Invective: Polygamous Sect?  You mean Mormons?  That's more of a cult though.


Bunch sects maniacs, the lot of 'em.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like almost everyone involved should be arrested.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have 3 wives, is the second one the midwife? You could almost have a midwife crisis over that pun.
/runs for the door
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MindStalker: Armchair_Invective: Polygamous Sect?  You mean Mormons?  That's more of a cult though.

Well in particular a section of Mormonism who is willing to abduct kids to be child brides. That's a bit above what most Mormons are up to.


The "Fundamentalist LDS Church" is about as related to the LDS church as the "Westboro Baptist Church" is related to mainstream Baptist churches.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet he doesn't look like Jon Hamm though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
GOOD
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ISO15693: MindStalker: Armchair_Invective: Polygamous Sect?  You mean Mormons?  That's more of a cult though.

Well in particular a section of Mormonism who is willing to abduct kids to be child brides. That's a bit above what most Mormons are up to.

The "Fundamentalist LDS Church" is about as related to the LDS church as the "Westboro Baptist Church" is related to mainstream Baptist churches.


Lololol

The only reason FLDS isnt THE CHURCH is so Utah could be a state.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's the scriptures. It's the Prophet's work! Long before magical underwear, Joseph Smith was kidnapping and raping children. And Brigham Young said "how can I get in on that?"
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Bet he doesn't look like Jon Hamm though.

[Fark user image 558x371]


More like canned ham

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Polygamy and monogamy are the same thing.  One wife too many.

Fark this guy in particular, though.


Why did you get married if you hated eachother?

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Polygamy and monogamy are the same thing.  One wife too many.

Fark this guy in particular, though.


So you want some of the action too?
 
alienated
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Rent Party: Polygamy and monogamy are the same thing.  One wife too many.

Fark this guy in particular, though.

Why did you get married if you hated eachother?

[preview.redd.it image 640x1234]


I'm probably not hip , but that comic made no sense at all.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ISO15693: MindStalker: Armchair_Invective: Polygamous Sect?  You mean Mormons?  That's more of a cult though.

Well in particular a section of Mormonism who is willing to abduct kids to be child brides. That's a bit above what most Mormons are up to.

The "Fundamentalist LDS Church" is about as related to the LDS church as the "Westboro Baptist Church" is related to mainstream Baptist churches.


Closer than the mainstream sect will admit publicly, just saying the quiet bit out loud?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake, it's Fundamentalist Mormon town.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

alienated: hardinparamedic: Rent Party: Polygamy and monogamy are the same thing.  One wife too many.

Fark this guy in particular, though.

Why did you get married if you hated eachother?

[preview.redd.it image 640x1234]

I'm probably not hip , but that comic made no sense at all.


I can help you out


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Rent Party: Polygamy and monogamy are the same thing.  One wife too many.

Fark this guy in particular, though.

Why did you get married if you hated eachother?

[preview.redd.it image 640x1234]



This shiat drives me crazy. I have a couple of cousins who think this shiat is hilarious. "Ball and chain", "the fun is over", "she's the boss".

The wives are just as bad with "men are children", "he's dumb", "I'm the grownup".

Like... if you don't like each other just get farking divorced. IF you do like each other then freaking be adults and admit it.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: alienated: hardinparamedic: Rent Party: Polygamy and monogamy are the same thing.  One wife too many.

Fark this guy in particular, though.

Why did you get married if you hated eachother?

[preview.redd.it image 640x1234]

I'm probably not hip , but that comic made no sense at all.

I can help you out


[Fark user image 425x270]


Take my angry funny vote and like it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

alienated: hardinparamedic: Rent Party: Polygamy and monogamy are the same thing.  One wife too many.

Fark this guy in particular, though.

Why did you get married if you hated eachother?

[preview.redd.it image 640x1234]

I'm probably not hip , but that comic made no sense at all.


Be thankful it didn't.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

