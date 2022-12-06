 Skip to content
(DFW Star-Telegram)   Woman leaves 50 lbs of human poop in front of Texas police station in illegal dumping incident   (star-telegram.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A person produces about a pound of feces a day (1oz per 12lbs of body weight on average according to the big book about poo) so did woman collect her own for weeks or place a public poop bucket for multiple people to use? The story has unanswered questions
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Amateur.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like Taco Bell has a new special.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100 pounds more and that's a uvalde cop.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: A person produces about a pound of feces a day (1oz per 12lbs of body weight on average according to the big book about poo) so did woman collect her own for weeks or place a public poop bucket for multiple people to use? The story has unanswered questions


I mean if someone came to you and was going, "Hey I know this is weird, but I'm gonna collect a 50lb bucket of human shiat and dump it front of a police station in Texas so could you use this outhouse here if you can..."   I couldn't say no to that.  Some goals are worthy enough
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: A person produces about a pound of feces a day (1oz per 12lbs of body weight on average according to the big book about poo) so did woman collect her own for weeks or place a public poop bucket for multiple people to use? The story has unanswered questions


Do you really want the answers to those questions?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: Sounds like Taco Bell has a new special.


Last time I had Arby's it was to resolve considering. I resolved the whole bowl.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: 100 pounds more and that's a uvalde cop.


...and conveniently sitting stationary just outside the entrance.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well... shiat.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA: McClatchy News tried reaching out to the Electra Fire Department and did not receive a response.

It will probably take some time to fill three more 5 gallon buckets for your response.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What had she been eating?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Officers recognized the woman as the Electra assistant fire chief's wife, the affidavit said.

Oh, that's a sure sign that there's more to this story.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I take that poo to the zoo and throw it at the gorillas.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's like one chipotle visit
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: What had she been eating?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pextor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It was a drive by pooping!
 
SR20DEN
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
WHY?
 
calufrax
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eurotrader: A person produces about a pound of feces a day (1oz per 12lbs of body weight on average according to the big book about poo) so did woman collect her own for weeks or place a public poop bucket for multiple people to use? The story has unanswered questions


Well, one big pile is better than two little piles...
 
