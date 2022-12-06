 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   "If your dog died, prove it to us." Wow, this new Olive Garden promotion is aggressive   (azfamily.com) divider line
    Olive Garden  
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If there's anything I expect from the food service workers preparing and presenting my meal, it's that they are there, no matter how sick they are. Or, that they bring along their dead dog or relative.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bring in your dead dog, but be sure to swing by the Health Inspector's office first. I'm sure they'd love to be there when you bring it in to prove your dog died.
 
Bammer71
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Bring in your dead dog, but be sure to swing by the Health Inspector's office first. I'm sure they'd love to be there when you bring it in to prove your dog died.


Run through the front of house and announce you are bringing your dead dog into the kitchen at the managers request...oh and enjoy your meal.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Bring in your dead dog, but be sure to swing by the Health Inspector's office first. I'm sure they'd love to be there when you bring it in to prove your dog died.


To be fair, I've heard of sillier examples of a support.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue "This is not representative of who I am" non-apology in 3...2...1...
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Olive Garden
When you're here, you're obligated™
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Caelistis: Cue "This is not representative of who I am" non-apology in 3...2...1...


It's in TFA:
«The restaurant representative stated: "We strive to provide a caring and respectful work environment for our team members. This message is not aligned with our company's values. We can confirm we have parted ways with this manager."»
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they cook it up for me? If not what's the point.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"If your dog died, bring it in. We can't let good meat like that go to waste!  Now get to work on that 'chicken' parmesan."
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If this thankless serving / bussing / bartending / hosting / prob some of the above job isn't working out-if it's anything like the recent labor market in two of the major ND cities-Bismarck and Fargo are paying a premium per hour.
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like a Darden foods true believer went a bit too far. They probably had fantasies of riding into Valhalla with unlimited breadsticks, shiny and chrome.
 
algman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Third Man: "If your dog died, bring it in. We can't let good meat like that go to waste!  Now get to work on that 'chicken' parmesan."


Bowwownaise sauce...
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Do you know in my 11.5 years at Darden how many days I called off? Zero. I came in sick. I got in a wreck literally on my to work one time, airbags went off and my car was totaled, but you know what, I made it to work, ON TIME!"

lol that is some pathetic fealty to the corporate overlord
I bet they have more than the minimum pieces of flair on their uniform

fark. I've called in sick and went fishing even when I was the owner/operator. Living > working
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Do you know in my 11.5 years at Darden how many days I called off? Zero. I came in sick.

Doubtless the staff, customers and health authorities truly appreciate your serving food to people while carrying communicable diseases.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

My dog died :(
 
shamen123
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: Caelistis: Cue "This is not representative of who I am" non-apology in 3...2...1...

It's in TFA:
«The restaurant representative stated: "We strive to provide a caring and respectful work environment for our team members. This message is not aligned with our company's values. We can confirm we have parted ways with this manager."»


Aka: "we fired them for being stupid enough to put into writing what everyone else says verbally....something something values something something representative of company something something"
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This world is farked enough that the outcome of this manager's shiatpost is going to be a new underground market for dead dog rentals to use as get out of work passes
 
Confabulat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As someone who waited tables in a lot of restaurants in the 1990s, I have encountered more restaurant managers with this attitude than not. When you're a server and broke with no health insurance, going to the doctor for a note is not practical if you want to pay rent, so if you're sick and want to keep your job you better just deal with it.
 
gaspode
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
'Why are you sub-minimum wage schlubs who we treat like dog-dirt and make rely on the goodwill of customers to pay your rent not committed to working for the company like you own it? what is wrong with you?'
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wonder why nobody wants to work with that delightful representative of humanity.
 
starsrift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Obviously they're paying too much if their employees can afford to keep a dog.

/ Maybe that's not true in Kansas
// living in a housing crisis for this many years, being able to afford a pet-friendly place (they go at a market premium) AND keep a pet "automatically" means "rich" around here
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nobody tried to get him to play 'fetch' with endless breadsticks?
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The manager's frustration is misplaced.  The real problem is not being allowed to keep enough staff scheduled to overcome an employee out sick.

Life happens, including illness and deaths in the family. You need enough staff to absorb that.
 
powhound
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm a teacher. At my first school I made the mistake on a snowy day of commenting to my department head something like why am I here? I should be skiing? She was like ... in a snide voice ... because it's your job.

Fark that. I left that school shortly after. But made sure to take some ahhjhhhh errrgggh **sick days**  on big snow days to stick it to them before departure.

Let people enjoy life you know? Bit more flexibility now at the current district I teach at but I don't ski as much anyways now so no need to worry about it.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Okay then, one dead animal or grandma on desk, one vomit-covered boss, one soot-covered fireman from my flaming car wreck, and one pissed-off health inspector that would like to discuss the working while sick thing.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bammer71: Bootleg: Bring in your dead dog, but be sure to swing by the Health Inspector's office first. I'm sure they'd love to be there when you bring it in to prove your dog died.

Run through the front of house and announce you are bringing your dead dog into the kitchen at the managers request...oh and enjoy your meal.


"That's not chicken"
 
