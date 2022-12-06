 Skip to content
(CNN) Hero Hawaii will give up Daniel K. Inouye highway when Mauna Loa pries it from their cold dead hand, kind of like what Daniel K. Inouye did when he killed those Germans   (cnn.com) divider line
AbuHashish
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At Pearl Harbor?
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
National Guard's job is to control tourist traffic.

I don't see where the lava could be diverted (if that were even possible), with the highway crossing the slope between uphill and downhill.
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

RIP Inouye
 
badplaid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd love to be the only Hawaiian with a "6-foot Thick Pure Tungsten Wall" business.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nytmare: National Guard's job is to control tourist traffic.

I don't see where the lava could be diverted (if that were even possible), with the highway crossing the slope between uphill and downhill.


Check out this explosive documentary.
media-cache.cinematerial.comView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So I should not  worry about the river of molten lava heading for my home
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nytmare: National Guard's job is to control tourist traffic.

I don't see where the lava could be diverted (if that were even possible), with the highway crossing the slope between uphill and downhill.


The road runs through a valley between two peaks, so they'd have to build a giant farking berm, quickly, but running the lava downhill doesn't give them any good options, either:

Fark user imageView Full Size


You're heading towards populated areas on the way to the sea no matter which direction you choose, provided you could actually build/create a berm big enough to divert the flow in the first place.
 
