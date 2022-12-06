 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Welcome to Poundtown 2.0   (zillow.com) divider line
37
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

1685 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2022 at 9:05 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have no issues at all what people get up to on their own time but how do you deal with the inevitable house tour?  Putting my parents and in-laws aside, I can't imagine what  a summer barbecue would be like. I dont know how I would have the discussion with my wife, do we pretend the kids room is ours and say our bedroom is a closet?  Maybe do we say the dog has fleas, don't go in there?  Hats off to the realtor who just stood back and let it all be.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What are the rugs on the chairs for? Electrical tripping hazard in the upper hall. That's some seriously tacky decor in the master en suite. I would never buy a house that allowed a dartboard to be hung on the back of a door.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not Poundtown unless it says so on the wall above the master bed.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Price increase: $55K (11/13)


You're currently doing it wrong.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Albert911emt: It's not Poundtown unless it says so on the wall above the master bed.


Otherwise it's just sparkling B&D.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking sex positive seller?

/does that mean open low or high?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: It's not Poundtown unless it says so on the wall above the master bed.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fetal position, teepee
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cripple creek?  That's my fetish.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: Cripple creek?  That's my fetish.


so you're saying Celina, TX is your personal erotica site? NTTAWWT
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Mom?  Dad?   Are you ok?"

"MMMPPH MMPH MMMPFH!"

"Your father says go to bed!"
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What bothers me most is that they completely removed the doors to the master bathroom.

Whatever bedroom fetish stuff you're into - terrific. But JFC already, try to keep some of the mystery alive. No one needs to hear or see you on the toilet.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: What bothers me most is that they completely removed the doors to the master bathroom.

Whatever bedroom fetish stuff you're into - terrific. But JFC already, try to keep some of the mystery alive. No one needs to hear or see you on the toilet.


Sorry, but this is obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They couldn't run to Lowe's to replace that missing bulb?
 
darkone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jtown: They couldn't run to Lowe's to replace that missing bulb?


They couldn't run Photoshop to replace that missing bulb?
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jtown: They couldn't run to Lowe's to replace that missing bulb?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/ The UV light?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've always wondered if these things were worth it or not.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Only submissives should live here:

> $35 monthly HOA fee
 
ifky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Picture 34- Nice paint job. No one will notice that you smeared dark paint onto the light paint.
 
ingo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: What bothers me most is that they completely removed the doors to the master bathroom.

Whatever bedroom fetish stuff you're into - terrific. But JFC already, try to keep some of the mystery alive. No one needs to hear or see you on the toilet.


Welcome to my dungeon.

(Emphasis on the dung.)
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: What bothers me most is that they completely removed the doors to the master bathroom.

Whatever bedroom fetish stuff you're into - terrific. But JFC already, try to keep some of the mystery alive. No one needs to hear or see you on the toilet.


I think those are pocket doors
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As the submitter of the original "Welcome to Poundtown" I thank you, subby, for the sequel!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Black paint NEVER looks good in a house. NEVER. NEVER EVER NEVER EVER EVER.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: I have no issues at all what people get up to on their own time but how do you deal with the inevitable house tour?  Putting my parents and in-laws aside, I can't imagine what  a summer barbecue would be like. I dont know how I would have the discussion with my wife, do we pretend the kids room is ours and say our bedroom is a closet?  Maybe do we say the dog has fleas, don't go in there?  Hats off to the realtor who just stood back and let it all be.


Couple possibilities.  One would be to make sure the room has a locking door.  I've been to plenty of my friends' places, and rarely has their bedroom been involved in the party/barbecue/whatever.  The other option if the owners aren't embarrassed about it is to simply keep the door closed, and if someone goes in there rooting around then that's on them.  While I don't have that kind of setup (yet) myself, I know I'm perfectly happy to answer friends' questions when they mistakenly or drunkenly get on the subject thinking it'll make me uncomfortable to talk about or whatever.
 
robodog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Black paint NEVER looks good in a house. NEVER. NEVER EVER NEVER EVER EVER.


My coworker used it in his basement AV area, looked fine and made the projector work better.
 
Snooza
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are they hanging their bath mats over the kitchen chairs to dry?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just want to say that it looks cheap without crown molding. Absolute knee jerk reaction but in the kitchen pic that's all I could think.

Also what's with the big pink X in the bedroom?

/jk
//some freaky ish
///ow owwwwwww
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Snooza: Are they hanging their bath mats over the kitchen chairs to dry?

[Fark user image 425x447]


Found Matty's house!
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's giving me "Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension" vibes.
If you've seen the movie you know what I'm talking about.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Advertising my personal proclivities isn't on the photographic menu.
Wonder how often the "kids" get to use the trampoline?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why do they always show furniture in wealthy homes,like your really going to get that table and couch, but cheap home are always empty?
 
Jeff73
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Black paint NEVER looks good in a house. NEVER. NEVER EVER NEVER EVER EVER.


I plan to paint a room and its objects in my house entirely in ventablack, remove all lights then tell guests it's haunted and challenge them to sleep there.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: What bothers me most is that they completely removed the doors to the master bathroom.

Whatever bedroom fetish stuff you're into - terrific. But JFC already, try to keep some of the mystery alive. No one needs to hear or see you on the toilet.


/
When I win the lottery restrooms will be in a completely different building. With covered path to it.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: It's not Poundtown unless it says so on the wall above the master bed.


There's an implication.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Me:

"What is up with the big, pink X?  I don't underst....oh....ohh.....OHHHHHHHHHHHHHH."

[that'senoughinternetfortoday.gif]
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stevenvictx: Why do they always show furniture in wealthy homes,like your really going to get that table and couch, but cheap home are always empty?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.