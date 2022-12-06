 Skip to content
(Mark Hall)   Man to spend up to 40 years in prison for card store robbery. Got no Good Luck or Sympathy from the judge. But that 40th anniversary one might be one to look forward to   (wtaj.com) divider line
    Jayson Hodges, Firearm, armed robbery, state prison  
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did he get? A 1st Edition foil Charizard? An Unlimited Black Lotus? A mint Beta Time Walk?
 
GutFunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: What did he get? A 1st Edition foil Charizard? An Unlimited Black Lotus? A mint Beta Time Walk?


Probably just a box of fallen empires judging from the mug shot.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it feels like Hallmark is silly overpriced, but there's a lot of work in keeping things straight, and each design has a fairly limited run to keep repeats down. Account for some shrinkage, and the stores make their best margins on other gift items.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: I know it feels like Hallmark is silly overpriced, but there's a lot of work in keeping things straight, and each design has a fairly limited run to keep repeats down. Account for some shrinkage, and the stores make their best margins on other gift items.


Hallmark is on my shiatlist because they had the best e-card site and they shut it down because it was cannibalizing their store sales. I understand the reasoning, but I really miss it.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lsherm: wildcardjack: I know it feels like Hallmark is silly overpriced, but there's a lot of work in keeping things straight, and each design has a fairly limited run to keep repeats down. Account for some shrinkage, and the stores make their best margins on other gift items.

Hallmark is on my shiatlist because they had the best e-card site and they shut it down because it was cannibalizing their store sales. I understand the reasoning, but I really miss it.


the early internet was crazy. companies were just like "wow look at what computers can do" and made the worst business decisions of all time.
they were just like "hey let's give out the news for free instead of $1/day" and everyone got so used to it that they fired like 80% of reporters
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He should've sold DoD secrets
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Lsherm: wildcardjack: I know it feels like Hallmark is silly overpriced, but there's a lot of work in keeping things straight, and each design has a fairly limited run to keep repeats down. Account for some shrinkage, and the stores make their best margins on other gift items.

Hallmark is on my shiatlist because they had the best e-card site and they shut it down because it was cannibalizing their store sales. I understand the reasoning, but I really miss it.

the early internet was crazy. companies were just like "wow look at what computers can do" and made the worst business decisions of all time.
they were just like "hey let's give out the news for free instead of $1/day" and everyone got so used to it that they fired like 80% of reporters


This wasn't early internet. They didn't set up the service until 2014 or so, and they just canceled it last year.

I has a sad :(
 
NakedApe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Send him a Happy Incarceration card
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NakedApe: Send him a Happy Incarceration card


Was gonna say, I hope that the store sends him a greeting card every year on the anniversary of his conviction.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
this is not his first rodeo, i'll bet dollars to donuts. there is probably a lifetime of similar stupid in his dear diary.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: What did he get? A 1st Edition foil Charizard? An Unlimited Black Lotus? A mint Beta Time Walk?


Lol
No
It was for two unlimited Savannah lions and a Arabian nights jezum djinn.

Ok, kind kinda see that ;)
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
