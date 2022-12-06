 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   In case you ever looked at a holiday manger scene and thought "this is way too complicated," here you go   (westelm.com)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I find it aesthetically pleasing, but I don't like what it represents.
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Where's the babby Jesus?  😕
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
nastyz28.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
abstract expressionism isn't for dullards.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually like it. Then again I like a lot of minimalistic design
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine.

I'll say it.

THIS IS shiatE
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circle Girl: Where's the babby Jesus?  😕


The semi-circle under Mary. It's more like the manager?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: I actually like it. Then again I like a lot of minimalistic design


I think it's all right.  So I've foregone actually obtaining it, and I've focused on the space where it would be if I bought it.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst of Modernism. Completely sucked dry of any soul, joy or meaning. I'm a Pagan through and through but I like actual emotion, meaning and connection in whatever religious art, architecture, or scenery I'm looking at, regardless of religion.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or Manger. Your choice.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Fine.

I'll say it.

THIS IS shiatE


With Soma here - that's real phoning it in bs
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circle Girl: Where's the babby Jesus?  😕


It's not Christmas yet.  Don't you people know how nativity scenes work?
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Fine.

I'll say it.

THIS IS shiatE


I did not see a Caganer.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circle Girl: Where's the babby Jesus?  😕


Never mind that, where's the caganer?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this "Loss"?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CluelessMoron: Somacandra: Fine.

I'll say it.

THIS IS shiatE

I did not see a Caganer.


Shakes tp covered fist.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very clever. I'm not remotely religious, but I think it captures the symbols rather well.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
AAAAAAAAAAhahahahaha
hehehehehe
heee.....
*snert*
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It looks like an outdoor orgy to me.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

skinink: It looks like an outdoor orgy to me.


Dat glass...
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh how nice that the glass is hand cut by a Las Vegas artist.  Well done with those basic shapes and straight routed POS stained boards.  You are truly the next Michelangelo.

/ farking hipsters
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Eff that. Go all Krakow crèche on the mf'n season.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mary was sick of the baby's shiat immediately and had no problem dumping him in a filthy manger for a nap. Jesus' family was pretty much trailer trash.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [nastyz28.com image 288x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When you wander out past Fremont Street south on Main Street and get down to Charleston, (about halfway to the Strat) you have arrived at the peak faux-hipster area of Las Vegas.

They try to be hipsters, but it's still Las Vegas.  And no amount of lipstick can make that part of town look pretty.

Another area where they are trying to have hipsters is on Fremont Street, past Las Vegas Blvd in the Container Park area.

When I'm in that vicinity, I'm on my way to the El Cortez where the degenerates congregate and it smells like cigarettes and desperation.

I'd live in Vegas if it wasn't so deathly hot 14 months out of the year...
 
TomServo0
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
south park - non offensive non denominational xmas
Youtube 9tPsv00Caag
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I break stained glass into pieces and solder it into homely stuff for a hobby.
Glass likes to break in wavy lines, not in straight or curved edges. You can expect to break and clip away half the piece you started with just to get the rough piece. Then you nip away some little bits and grind away the rest.
Glass does not like to grind into precisely the size and shape you want, so you end up spending 45 minutes on a piece that doesn't meet quality control and gets tossed into the scrap bin. Then you hope you still have enough glass  in that color for the second attempt.
Mad respect for the person who made this set.
Unless they made this with computer-guided machinery. Then they can grab onto the rails with their unscarred hands and ride the escalator to hell.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For $170 a pop you'd think they could afford a hand model with clean nails...
 
atomic-age
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It looks like a realty company logo.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Circle Girl: Where's the babby Jesus?  😕

The semi-circle under Mary. It's more like the manager?


Karen and Joseph traveled to Bethlehem to see the manager.
 
