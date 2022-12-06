 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Vacationing Chicago Cop transforms into Florida Man   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is one of my worst fears staying in hotels, not surprised it's a cop that brings this fear to life for me.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At least it wasn't a sunroof. 
filmthreat.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought ice machines in Florida were their version of urinals, because, you know....Florida.  They're not?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a sneaking suspicion that this guy disregarded the rights and interests of other people long before he arrived in Florida.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You send an idiot to the White House, we piss in your ice machine.  It's the Chicago way.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NO ICE
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
thatmomentin.comView Full Size

The original was a lot more entertaining.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [thatmomentin.com image 559x368]
The original was a lot more entertaining.


wtf, yoked billy crystal?!
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Old school pisser here
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnny queso: Archie Goodwin: [thatmomentin.com image 559x368]
The original was a lot more entertaining.

wtf, yoked billy crystal?!


Running Scared. It was alright but there are better options for obscure 80s buddy cop flicks.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sometimes...you've just got to urinate into an ice machine.

/ Some bars legitimately have you urinate into ice in their bathrooms
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: This is one of my worst fears staying in hotels, not surprised it's a cop that brings this fear to life for me.


Putting your dick in a tub of ice? It seems this would be an easy situation to avoid.
 
dababler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's kinda hot, was the ice machine into it?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

shinji3i: johnny queso: Archie Goodwin: [thatmomentin.com image 559x368]
The original was a lot more entertaining.

wtf, yoked billy crystal?!

Running Scared. It was alright but there are better options for obscure 80s buddy cop flicks.


1986 if the wayback machine is right. It's got a few good lines in it but it isn't great, I'll admit. But it was the first film I could think of with Chicago cops in Florida.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
it's sad this is not going to be the red flag that gets him mental health assistance. and they let this guy walk around with a belt full of weapons and restraints.
 
