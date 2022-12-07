 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida man with apparently serious plaque steals $1375 worth of toothbrushes from Walgreens   (wfla.com) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
FTA: According to deputies, employees and other witnesses saw Tracy Jay Mofield, 37, of Islamorada walk out of the store with six electric toothbrushes without paying for them. He was then seen driving off in a white Lexus.

If he had just gone to Walmart, he could have stolen them for half that price.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Walgreens has a zero interaction policy with shoplifters.  You could scoop all the wine you can fit into a shopping cart, roll it out, and the store personnel are only allowed to observe and memorize details about the perp.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: FTA: According to deputies, employees and other witnesses saw Tracy Jay Mofield, 37, of Islamorada walk out of the store with six electric toothbrushes without paying for them. He was then seen driving off in a white Lexus.

If he had just gone to Walmart, he could have stolen them for half that price.


He probably didn't want to get all dressed up.
 
Senseless_drivel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caught stealing $1375 in toothbrushes from Walgreens? How hard is to hide a couple toothbrushes?
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red state crime is out of control.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who in the hell would buy a $229 toothbrush?   The dentist gives manual ones away free every cleaning.
 
Senseless_drivel [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Walgreens has a zero interaction policy with shoplifters.  You could scoop all the wine you can fit into a shopping cart, roll it out, and the store personnel are only allowed to observe and memorize details about the perp.


I was walking out of a Dick's Sporting Goods and a bunch of teens rushed past me dropping merchandise followed by two people in pursuit, the store assistant manager and a guy that was checking out.

I asked if they wanted me to call the police and they said they're not allowed to. There is no way I'd take a job where part of it was running down shoplifters in the parking lot.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Overpriced toothbrushes are one place to blow FSA dollars when you put too much in a "use it or loose it" type account.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I believe the plural of toothbrush is teethbrush.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Six of them must be the version with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, automatic posting to social media your brushing data, brush cam, and backup to the cloud.
 
